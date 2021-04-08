Caitlyn Jenner is reportedly receiving campaign advice from Brad Parscale

Brendan Morrow
·2 min read
Caitlyn Jenner may be eyeing a California gubernatorial bid — and it looks like a former top Trump campaign official is helping out.

The reality TV star and former athlete has reportedly been exploring running for governor of California, and CNN reports she's "getting advice" about how to set up the possible campaign from Brad Parscale, who served as campaign manager for former President Donald Trump in 2020.

Parscale is "providing guidance" to Jenner on who to pick to fill roles in the potential campaign, The New York Times' Maggie Haberman reported. The two have reportedly known each other for several years, and Parscale is helping as a "friend" but isn't a paid adviser, according to CNN.

In July 2020, Parscale was replaced as Trump's 2020 campaign manager after a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, drew a disappointingly small crowd, and he later stepped away from the campaign following an incident in which he was involuntarily detained by police after "threatening to harm himself," officials said.

Axios previously reported that Jenner was talking with political consultants and "actively" exploring a run for governor as California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is set to face a recall election. She's reportedly also being assisted by Caroline Wren, who worked for a fundraising committee that raised money for Trump's 2020 campaign and helped organize a rally he addressed on Jan. 6 before the Capitol riot, per Axios.

Jenner is a Republican and has said she voted for Trump in the 2016 presidential election, although she later blasted him in a 2018 op-ed, saying the "trans community is being relentlessly attacked by this president" and that Trump "has shown no regard for an already marginalized and struggling community."

