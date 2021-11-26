Caitlyn Jenner Revealed She Considered Banning The Kardashians From Appearing On "The Ellen Show" After Blaming Her For The Fallout Over Her Disastrous Interview About Marriage Equality

As you might be aware, the discord between the two began after Caitlyn appeared on The Ellen Show in 2015, a few months after she came out as transgender

During the interview, Ellen asked Caitlyn — who is an open Republican — about her thoughts on marriage for same sex couples.

At the time, though Caitlyn said she was “on board” with marriage equality, she maintained that she’d always been a “traditionalist.”

“I’m older than most people in the audience,” Caitlyn said. “I kind of like tradition, and it’s always been a man and a woman, and I’m thinking ‘I don’t quite get it,’” she said, before noting that her stance had changed over the years.

“I don’t ever want to stand in front of anybody’s happiness. ... If that word ‘marriage’ is really, really that important to you, then I can go with it,” she said.

Caitlyn's non-committal answer sparked huge controversy, with many people accusing her of being "hypocritical," in light of her being part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Others noted that the comments were especially confusing coming from a transgender woman, given her presumed understanding of the importance of acceptance, and the ongoing struggle to combat anti-gay and anti-trans sentiment.

Now, Caitlyn — who starred in this year's Big Brother VIP Australia — has reflected on the years-long feud and the disastrous interview during the season finale earlier this week, in an exclusive clip obtained by the Daily Mail

Recounting her awkward appearance on The Ellen Show with her housemates, Caitlyn said Ellen began by asking “normal questions” before questioning her opinion on marriage equality.

“I tried to do my best and I thought I did okay, but looking back on it I could’ve handled a couple of things a little bit differently,” she said of the interview.

“I didn’t think she would respond the way she did,” Caitlyn said of Ellen’s reaction. “She goes to me, ‘Well it sounds like you’re really not for it,’” she continued.

“And I said, ‘No, I just said, I’m for gay marriage,’” she said.

“The next week [Ellen] goes on Howard Stern’s show in New York… and says I was against gay marriage,” Caitlyn said, adding that the talk show host “absolutely burnt her ass.”

“And so in the media, I got really tough on her,” Caitlyn added.

When asked if Ellen contacted her after she found out she was upset, Caitlyn said “no,” she didn’t.

“I thought maybe I should call Kris [Jenner] and say, ‘Kris, why don’t you just ban any of the kids being on Ellen,” Caitlyn admitted.

“But I didn’t,” she added, noting that she didn’t want to get involved and instead “let them do their thing.”

As Caitlyn noted, Ellen appeared on Howard Stern’s radio show shortly after the controversial interview aired, and publicly spoke out against Caitlyn in light of her seemingly passive-aggressive comments.

“She still has a judgment about gay marriage,” Ellen said of Caitlyn. “And I said, ‘You’re wanting people to understand and accept you … and you still have a judgment about gay people and marriage.’ “

“I don't really know her,” she went on to say, “and I'm trying to understand it because I don't fully understand it either but I also want everybody to be happy. I want her to be happy, which is what I want for her, for me.”

Years later, Caitlyn addressed the severe backlash she’d faced for her comments in her memoir, titled The Secrets of My Life.

Recalling the interview and the disastrous fallout, Caitlyn claimed that Ellen had “alienated” her from the LGBTQ+ community.

“This discussion further alienated me from members of the LGBTQ community… Ellen’s appearance on The Howard Stern Show, where in my mind she even more emphatically took what I said out of context, made it go viral,” she wrote.

Though it was never confirmed, it’s long been rumored that Ellen banned Caitlyn from appearing on the talk show following their feud.

However, the Kardashians and Jenners — who have since grown distant from Caitlyn following various feuds of their own — have continued to make frequent guest appearances on the show over the years.

