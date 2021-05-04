  • Oops!
Caitlyn Jenner spells out priorities for California governor, but announcement misspells name

Bart Jansen, USA TODAY
·1 min read
Caitlyn Jenner, the former Olympic champion who is introducing herself to voters as a Republican candidate for governor of California, released a video Tuesday with an announcement that misspelled her own name.

Jenner’s video attacks Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom for failures in a time of crisis, for his lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic and “insider-friendly” policies.

But the news release touting the video initially referred to her as "Cailyn" before getting the spelling right later.

Caitlyn Jenner on Jan. 18, 2020, in Los Angeles.
Jenner, 71, won the decathlon in the 1976 Olympics, appeared on the front of a Wheaties box and later gained fame among the clan on the television show “Keeping Up with the Kardashians.”

She is hoping to unseat Newsom in a looming recall race.

Arnold Schwarzenegger, another celebrity who served as Republican governor after recalling Democratic incumbent Gray Davis, said anyone could have a chance in a race for governor.

In her 3-minute video, Jenner recalls moving to California 48 years ago to be a great athlete. But she says what the state needs now “a thoughtful disruptor” to restore jobs and freedom.

“I want to carry the torch for the parents who had to balance work and their child’s education, for business owners who were forced to shut down, for pastors who were not able to be with their congregation, for the family who lost their home in a fire, for an entire generation of students who lost a year of education,” Jenner said.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Caitlyn Jenner releases campaign video but misspells name in release

