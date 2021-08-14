Caitlyn Jenner vows illegal immigration crackdown during visit to southern border

California gubernatorial recall candidate Caitlyn Jenner visited the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday and insisted the state must do "whatever it takes" to secure the border amid a historic influx of migrants.

Jenner, who is running as a Republican in a bid to oust Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in his recall election next month, criticized the governor and pledged to support law enforcement and Border Patrol during the campaign stop in San Diego County.

"We need, as Californians to, bottom line, secure this border, whatever it takes," the decorated former Olympian said, according to local Fox-affiliate KSWB.

"This border is so important to our country, to our state — that we control it," added Jenner, who said that the border issue was one inspiration for running in the gubernatorial race. "Borders do work. I am 100% for legal immigration, and I want to see immigrants come to our country. They're a vital part of our society, they're a vital part of our economy, and we need to protect that."

On the California / Mexico border meeting with our border patrol agents. As governor I will ensure all of our law enforcement and border patrol needs are met. We need to secure our border and I am so grateful for the men and women that risk their lives here everyday. pic.twitter.com/6mk4iYQbxe — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) August 13, 2021



On Twitter, Jenner pledged to finish the border wall, which would fulfill a key campaign promise of former President Donald Trump, along with a video purporting to show migrants illegally crossing the border.

"At border now and people illegally entering!" Jenner wrote in the Friday post. "As governor I will finish the wall with state funds! @GavinNewsom has failed us allowing illegal immigration to run rampant in our state."

Four Brazilian migrants illegally crossed through a gap in the border wall during Jenner's visit and subsequently turned themselves in to Border Patrol for processing, KWSB reported.

Jenner's border visit came a day after Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced the highest number of illegal border crossings in more than 21 years. Approximately 212,672 people were recorded attempting to cross the southern border in July, Mayorkas said Thursday.

Mayorkas has privately called the surge of migrant crossings "unsustainable."

"A couple of days ago, I was down in Mexico, and I said look, you know, 'If, if our borders are the first line of defense, we're going to lose, and this is unsustainable,'" the DHS secretary said in a private conversation with Border Patrol that leaked Friday. "We can't continue like this, our people in the field can't continue, and our system isn't built for it."

Jenner, who has repeatedly campaigned on border security since establishing a recall campaign in April, will face off against Newsom and other recall competitors on Sept. 14.

Other leading Republicans in the race include conservative radio host Larry Elder, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, and former gubernatorial candidate John Cox.

