  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Caitlyn Jenner vows illegal immigration crackdown during visit to southern border

Jeremy Beaman
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

California gubernatorial recall candidate Caitlyn Jenner visited the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday and insisted the state must do "whatever it takes" to secure the border amid a historic influx of migrants.

Jenner, who is running as a Republican in a bid to oust Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in his recall election next month, criticized the governor and pledged to support law enforcement and Border Patrol during the campaign stop in San Diego County.

"We need, as Californians to, bottom line, secure this border, whatever it takes," the decorated former Olympian said, according to local Fox-affiliate KSWB.

JUDGE ORDERS BIDEN ADMINISTRATION TO RESUME 'REMAIN IN MEXICO' POLICY

"This border is so important to our country, to our state — that we control it," added Jenner, who said that the border issue was one inspiration for running in the gubernatorial race. "Borders do work. I am 100% for legal immigration, and I want to see immigrants come to our country. They're a vital part of our society, they're a vital part of our economy, and we need to protect that."


On Twitter, Jenner pledged to finish the border wall, which would fulfill a key campaign promise of former President Donald Trump, along with a video purporting to show migrants illegally crossing the border.

"At border now and people illegally entering!" Jenner wrote in the Friday post. "As governor I will finish the wall with state funds! @GavinNewsom has failed us allowing illegal immigration to run rampant in our state."

Four Brazilian migrants illegally crossed through a gap in the border wall during Jenner's visit and subsequently turned themselves in to Border Patrol for processing, KWSB reported.

Jenner's border visit came a day after Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced the highest number of illegal border crossings in more than 21 years. Approximately 212,672 people were recorded attempting to cross the southern border in July, Mayorkas said Thursday.

Mayorkas has privately called the surge of migrant crossings "unsustainable."

"A couple of days ago, I was down in Mexico, and I said look, you know, 'If, if our borders are the first line of defense, we're going to lose, and this is unsustainable,'" the DHS secretary said in a private conversation with Border Patrol that leaked Friday. "We can't continue like this, our people in the field can't continue, and our system isn't built for it."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Jenner, who has repeatedly campaigned on border security since establishing a recall campaign in April, will face off against Newsom and other recall competitors on Sept. 14.

Other leading Republicans in the race include conservative radio host Larry Elder, former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, and former gubernatorial candidate John Cox.

Washington Examiner Videos

Tags: News, Caitlyn Jenner, Border Crisis, Border Security, Immigration, California, Campaigns, Gavin Newsom, Foreign Policy

Original Author: Jeremy Beaman

Original Location: Caitlyn Jenner vows illegal immigration crackdown during visit to southern border

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Jenner tours US border amid California recall bid

    Caitlyn Jenner was along the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday as part of a campaign tour in her bid to become California’s next governor. The former Olympian is a GOP candidate in the recall election that could remove Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom. (Aug. 13)

  • Man Captured on Video Tearing Out Chicago Family's BLM Sign From Their Yard

    An investigation is underway in Chicago after a man who appeared to be a city employee pulled a North Side family’s Black Lives Matter yard sign out of the ground and turned it face down.

  • Judge orders Biden administration to resume 'remain in Mexico' policy

    The Biden administration must resume the "remain in Mexico" border policy first authorized under former President Donald Trump, a federal judge in Texas ruled Friday.

  • ‘ISIS 3.0’: Meghan McCain swipes Biden’s ‘shameful’ Afghanistan withdrawal

    Former The View co-host Meghan McCain described President Joe Biden’s handling of the U.S. military withdrawal from Afghanistan as “embarrassing” and “shameful” as the Taliban's forces continue to gain back lost territory and are nearing in on its capital city, Kabul.

  • ICE Is Finally Treating Undocumented People Like Humans, Will No Longer Deport Victims of Crimes

    On Wednesday, Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced a new policy: The agency will no longer detain and deport victims of crimes.

  • 'The situation is basically lost': US deployment to Kabul puts allies on 'high alert' to race out of Afghanistan

    President Joe Biden’s move to evacuate at least some U.S. diplomats from Kabul is the latest sign that the Taliban are poised to overthrow the government of Afghanistan in a final refutation of U.S. hopes that Afghan security forces could counteract the militants.

  • Mexico says 5.2 million dropped out of school in pandemic

    Mexico’s president is on a drive to convince people to send their kids back to school in September, and on Friday the government released some frightening figures on what the effects of the pandemic have been on schoolchildren. The Interior Department says a total of 5.2 million students under 18 did not register for classes last year, and that domestic violence increased 24% in the first quarter of 2021, compared to the same period of 2020, before the pandemic gained force.

  • Peru study finds Sinopharm COVID vaccine 50.4% effective against infections

    A two-dose COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinopharm was 50.4% effective in preventing infections in health workers in Peru when it was seeing a surge in cases fuelled by virus variants, and booster shots can be considered, a study found. The study https://repositorio.ins.gob.pe/xmlui/bitstream/handle/INS/1318/Efectividad%20de%20la.pdf?sequence=1&isAllowed=y involving Sinopharm's BBIBP-CorV vaccine, which looked at data from February through June at a time when Peru was fighting a brutal second-wave of infections fuelled by the Lambda and Gamma variants of the coronavirus, was conducted on nearly 400,000 frontline health workers in live conditions. "The efficacy to prevent infection is not high and this is something to consider once a high percentage of the population receives its two doses, (the) moment when boosters can be considered to optimize the protection of frontline health workers," said the study published last week from scientists at Peru's National Institute of Health and two other research institutes.

  • Yung Miami Shuts Down Instagram In $2k Balenciaga Pantashoes

    The rapper did what needed to be done with this fashion statement.

  • Supreme Court Denies Petition to Block Indiana University’s Vaccinate Mandate

    The Supreme Court denied Thursday the petition of eight Indiana University students asking to block the school's requirement that students receive the COVID vaccine as a condition of fall enrollment.

  • Canada federal election: PM Trudeau’s rumoured call for vote will spell victory, experts say

    As Canadians anticipate Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's reported plan to call for an election on Sept. 20, political experts identify that there is some benefit for the Liberals to call an election sooner than later.

  • Central America migrants disoriented by US expulsion flights

    Hundreds of Central American migrants — many families with young children — expelled by the United States on flights deep into southern Mexico have been dropped this week at this remote jungle outpost on the Guatemalan border. The new U.S. measure aims to dissuade them from trying to reach the U.S. border again. In El Ceibo, they find little more than roadside diners, a small, overwhelmed shelter and suffocating 100-degree heat.

  • Mayorkas says 'we're going to lose' the border crisis: Leaked audio

    Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas claimed the administration is "going to lose" the border crisis as "unsustainable" numbers of migrants continue to pour into the United States.

  • Newsom urges 'vote no' in California recall election

    Gov. Gavin Newsom joined supporters in San Francisco on Friday urging Californians to "vote no" in the recall election challenging his effort to stay in office, as mail-in ballots are going out to voters. (Aug. 13)

  • Delta's surging and antibodies are waning: What to know about when we'll need COVID-19 booster shots

    Pharma companies are advocating COVID-19 boosters, but not all experts are convinced. Here's the latest on the booster argument.

  • COVID-19 hospitalizations among 30- to 39-year-olds hit record high

    Hospitalizations from COVID-19 for people in their 30s hit a record high this week, the Wall Street Journal reports. Why it matters: Adults between the ages of 30 and 39 largely avoided hospitalizations from coronavirus during the early phases of the pandemic, but lagging vaccination numbers and highly active lives are driving hospitalizations in the age group, per the Journal. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDriving the news: A

  • Man sentenced to death in fatal shooting of Tennessee deputy

    A jury on Thursday sentenced a man to death for fatally shooting a Tennessee sheriff’s deputy in 2018 before setting fire to his patrol car with his body inside. The sentence follows the jury's conviction earlier this month of all 10 charges against Steven Wiggins, including premeditated first-degree murder, in the May 2018 killing of Dickson County Sheriff’s Sgt. Daniel Baker. The grisly slaying sparked one of Tennessee's biggest manhunts, stretching over a two-day period.

  • Mexico Would Have to Buy Reserves to Pay Debt, Banxico Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Mexico can use a multibillion dollar transfer from the International Monetary Fund to prepay debt, as the country’s president is considering, but the government would need to purchase the funds from the central bank, Banxico Governor Alejandro Diaz de Leon said.The IMF’s transfer to the central bank of the recently-approved reserves, worth roughly $12 billion, isn’t a “donation,” Diaz d

  • Moderate Democrats warn Pelosi they won't consider budget resolution until infrastructure bill passes

    Moderate Democrats warn Pelosi they won't consider budget resolution until infrastructure bill passes

  • How Louisa Terrell, Biden's legislative 'secret weapon,' charms Congress

    How Louisa Terrell, Biden's legislative 'secret weapon,' charms Congress