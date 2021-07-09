Caitlyn Jenner's 1st news conference short on substance

ADAM BEAM and MICHAEL R. BLOOD
In this article:
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Caitlyn Jenner held her first news conference Friday as a Republican candidate for California governor, 77 days after announcing she was entering a recall election that could remove first-term Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Meeting with reporters for just under 15 minutes, Jenner said she is a serious candidate in the Sept. 14 election and asserted she is leading the field of Republican candidates, even though no independent polling has been done that shows that.

“I'm here to win it,” she said.

Jenner, who won the Olympic decathlon in 1976 and decades later became a reality TV personality and came out as a transgender woman, said she is better known than any other GOP candidate and even Newsom, who has been in office more than two years.

“I have a tremendous advantage, obviously, because of name recognition," she said. “To be honest with you, I've been in a lot of races in my life, and I know how to win. I just keeping working hard."

Jenner said she would spend the final month of the campaign on a bus tour of the state. She also said she would release her tax returns next week.

After an initial burst of publicity when she announced her candidacy on April 23, Jenner has faded from the campaign spotlight while other GOP candidates have sought to raise their profiles. They include San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and businessman John Cox, who was defeated by Newsom in 2018.

State Assemblyman Kevin Kiley entered the race last week, and conservative radio host Larry Elder is considering a run.

The 71-year-old Jenner has anchored her campaign to televised media interviews, which have included embarrassing stumbles that highlighted her inexperience, including recently acknowledging she wasn’t deeply versed in Newsom’s latest budget.

Jenner's brief appearance before reporters was devoid of any detailed policy discussion. Jenner suggested building desalination plants to produce more water for the drought-ridden state but provided no specifics about when or where such plants could be built.

Her candidacy has brought a hostile reaction from some members and groups within the LGBTQ community, which frequently cited her ties to former President Donald Trump.

Jenner supported Trump in 2016 but later criticized his administration’s reversal of a directive on transgender people's access to public school bathrooms. She also split with Trump after he said transgender people would not be allowed to serve in the U.S. military.

She said Friday that she doesn’t want Trump’s endorsement.

