Caixabank considers selling 9.92% stake in Erste Group valued at $1.92 billion

FILE PHOTO: CaixaBank's logo is seen on top of the company's headquarters in Barcelona
·1 min read

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's Caixabank said on Thursday it was considering selling its entire 9.92% stake in the Austrian lender Erste Group Bank.

The stake has current a market value of around 1.65 billion euros ($1.92 billion), taking into account the Austrian lender's 429.8 million outstanding shares and Thursday's closing price of 38.76 euros per share, according to data from Refinitiv.

The lender said a potential full disposal of its stake in Erste based on the share price of September 30 would result in a non-material impact on its bottom line and would have positive effect of 15 basis points in its core tier-1 ratio.

Like other Spanish and European banks, Caixabank, which in March closed the acquisition of Bankia, is trying to comply with harsher solvency requirements and regulators are demanding banks to focus on their core banking business.

The sale of its stake could take place in different steps as Caixabank owns a 5.42% unhedged stake in EBS, which it could sell to certain pre-identified buyers.

Caixabank also said it was considering to settle equity swaps underlying a 4.5% of its stake by delivering the underlying shares to equity swaps counterparties.

Caixabank said that the divestment of Caixabank's entire stake in Erste Bank would ultimately depend on market conditions.

($1 = 0.8596 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fed bans stock trading, restricts other investing activities by top officials

    The U.S. Federal Reserve on Thursday banned individual stock purchases by top officials at the central bank and unveiled a broad set of other restrictions on their investing activities roughly six weeks after reports of active trading by some senior policymakers triggered an ethics uproar. The new rules will limit the types of financial securities the Fed's top officials can own, including an outright ban on purchases of individual stocks or holding individual bonds. "These tough new rules raise the bar high in order to assure the public we serve that all of our senior officials maintain a single-minded focus on the public mission of the Federal Reserve," Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell said a statement.

  • Bitcoin briefly crashed 87% to about $8,000 on Binance's US crypto-trading platform

    Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao tweeted: "Expect very high volatility in #crypto over the next few months."

  • Cathie Wood says this tailwind will push the bull market to 2038

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Cannabis Producers Could Be Making a Colossal Mistake in Dismissing This Threat

    It has now been three full years since Canada legalized the recreational marijuana market on Oct. 17, 2018. In the early stages, marijuana producers in the country were generating strong growth numbers due to the new segment of the market opening up (previously, only medical marijuana had been legal). When cannabis producer Hexo reported its third-quarter earnings (for the period ending April 30) in June, its revenue of 22.7 million Canadian dollars was down 31% from the second quarter, in which sales were CA$32.9 million.

  • BofA warns of 0% returns over the next 10 years — but here's the 1 key strategy to fight it

    The next decade could be a lost one — unless you do this.

  • Tesla just did something stunning, analysts say

    Tesla has just put up a few impressive stats, Wall Street analysts say.

  • Wells Fargo: These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by at Least 40%

    Inflation worries seem to be at the forefront of investors’ concerns right now. However, Mark Smith, senior vice president and portfolio manager at Wells Fargo Advisors, has a solution to put investors at ease: “One of the best ways to combat inflation is through buying equities.” The reopening is “on strong,” people have more money than they ever had, and the banks have kicked off the latest earnings season in style - all are reasons to be “extremely bullish," according to Smith. With this in m

  • 4 Supercharged Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 306% to 658% by 2024

    If there's been one standout group of stocks since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, it's growth stocks. The combination of historically low lending rates and the Federal Reserve's ongoing quantitative-easing measures have made cheap capital abundant for borrowing purposes. According to Wall Street's consensus estimate, the following four growth stocks are expected to see their sales climb by 306% to as much as 658% by 2024.

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Calling The Bottom For AT&T's Stock

    Shares of AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) are trading slightly higher—although volatile— following better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. What Happened: AT&T reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 78 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $39.92 billion, which beat the estimate of $39.14 billion. Related Link: AT&T Shares Gain After Q3 Earnings, HBO Strength, Robust Full Year Outlook Cramer's Take: 'I'm willing to say this is

  • Here’s what legendary investor Bill Miller said in his final investment letter

    There's only one Bill Miller, the fund manager who famously beat the S&P 500 for 15 years in a row, through to 2005. Here is what he said in his final investment letter

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 20 Years

    One method is to identify smaller companies that are innovators in promising growth industries, but that haven't yet reached their potential. Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) creates data science and machine learning products for businesses across numerous industries. With the help of its automation software, data analysts can produce much more powerful insights.

  • 3 Reasons This Growth Stock Could Be a Monster

    If the future is anything like the past few years, then shareholders have plenty to be excited about.

  • To Invest or Not to Invest in AT&T? Traders Can Move On

    If one is in AT&T , they are there for the dividend. First, AT&T reported the firm's third quarter financial performance on Thursday morning. AT&T generated revenue of $39.9 billion over the three month reporting period.

  • 2 Stocks That Can Turn $500 Into $7,500 (Or More)

    The long-term average return for the S&P 500 has been about 11% per year, and that's through depressions and recessions, war and civil unrest. The beauty of stock investing is that you don't actually need to have a lot of money to get started and turn a small grubstake into a retirement nest egg. The gig economy is here to stay, and Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) has become a key driver of its acceptance as an alternative income generating channel.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for AT&T (T) This Earnings Season?

    AT&T (T) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Shares of Portillo's begin trading publicly

    Shares of Portillo's begin trading publicly Thursday.

  • Tesla Takes $51M Impairment Charge for Bitcoin Holdings in Third Quarter

    The electric car maker reported no new sales or purchases of bitcoin in the third quarter.

  • 3 Aerospace Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    It's no secret that the aerospace sector took a severe hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In that context, aviation-heavy conglomerate General Electric (NYSE: GE), advanced composites supplier Hexcel (NYSE: HXL), and simulator and pilot training company CAE (NYSE: CAE) all look like attractive stocks to buy now. GE Aviation is GE's most important business and its most significant earnings and cash-flow generator.

  • These Cryptocurrencies Have Gained 5,000,000% to 7,700,000,000% Since Their Debuts

    While stocks don't outperform bonds, gold, or bank certificates of deposit every year, their average annual return has come in significantly higher than other asset classes over very long periods of time. The buzz surrounding digital currencies has taken on a life of its own. To begin with, the regulations surrounding cryptocurrencies, and the many exchanges that allow digital currency trading, are relatively minimal.