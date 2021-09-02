Cajoo raises $40 million for its instant grocery delivery service

Romain Dillet
·3 min read

French startup Cajoo is raising some money in order to compete more aggressively in the new and highly competitive category of food delivery companies. Interestingly, the lead investor in today’s funding round is Carrefour, the supermarket giant. Headline (formerly e.ventures) is also participating in the round as well as existing investors Frst and XAnge.

Carrefour’s investment isn’t just a financial investment. Cajoo will take advantage of Carrefour’s purchasing organization. This way, Cajoo will be able to offer more products to its customers.

Cajoo is part of a group of startups that try to create a whole new category of grocery deliveries. The company operates dark stores and manages its own inventory of products. Customers can then order items without having to think whether they’ll be home when the delivery happens. Around 15 minutes later, a delivery person shows up with your groceries.

The startup competes with Getir, Gorillas, Flink, Zapp and a few others. It also indirectly competes with traditional retailers and their online ordering systems.

“It’s a category that is incredibly capital intensive,” co-founder and CEO Henri Capoul told me. “We own the entire value chain. If we want to expand, we have to launch hubs, we have to buy products.”

With $40 million on its bank account, Cajoo now wants to solidify its strong market position in its home country. The service is currently live in 10 French cities — Paris, Neuilly-sur-Seine, Levallois-Perret, Boulogne-Billancourt, Lille, Lyon, Toulouse, Bordeaux and Montpellier.

And yet, the company is already facing some competition in Paris for instance. But Henri Capoul sees it as market validation. “There are a lot of players that have raised a lot of money. But it’s a regulated market. We own all our products and we have to comply with regulation. We can’t sell everything at a loss,” he said.

While Henri Capoul expects some sort of consolidation down the road, the company is doing everything to remain a big, independent company. “European champions will be national champions first. Right now, some players can overcome a lack of products with discounts. I’m convinced that the future of this category will be represented by three or four local players that are strong in other countries.” Henri Capoul said.

Cajoo is currently the only French company operating at this scale in this category. So it’s clear that the company sees itself as a market leader in France first. But the company is already looking at other markets as well — Belgium, Italy, Spain, maybe Portugal or Eastern Europe countries.

But first, the company wants to grow its team. The number of employees working in the HQ is going to double by the end of the year. Operations and delivery teams will also grow quite drastically. The company expects a fivefold increase by the end of the year on this front.

Some delivery people are directly hired by Cajoo. But the company is also relying on partners — both contracting companies and freelancers. So the company faces some of the challenges that Deliveroo and Uber Eats also face.

Cajoo might be a great business idea, but users will have to ask themselves whether it really solves an important need or they’re just using it because it exists. Instant delivery companies could have a real impact on brick-and-mortar shops over the long run.

Cajoo promises grocery deliveries in 15 minutes

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Carrefour shares buck a rally for Europe stocks as one of the world’s richest men sells his stake

    Stocks gained in Europe as September trading kicked off, with big move for retailers, luxury goods makers and drinks companies.

  • Bears Beware: Corporate Insiders Warming Up to Their Own Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- From stretched valuations to Federal Reserve tapering and a resurgence of Covid virus variants, there is no shortage of worries for stock investors. But anyone feeling tempted to bail might consider this: executives in charge of U.S. companies are stepping up their purchases. Corporate insiders, whose buying correctly signaled the bear-market bottom in March 2020, are not afraid of chasing the record-setting rally. More than 1,000 corporate executives and officers have snapped up

  • These common transactions can result in unanticipated mutual fund share sales — and a tax surprise

    In last week’s Tax Guy column, I pointed out that one big negative about equity mutual funds is that you don’t have much control over taxes. If the fund sells investments that have gone up in value since they were acquired, the resulting gains will be passed out to you in the form of dividend distributions. If you hold your fund shares in a taxable brokerage firm account, those distributions will be taxable.

  • Is Alibaba Stock A Buy Right Now Amid Bullish Fundamentals? Here's What BABA Earnings, Stock Chart Shows

    Alibaba stock looks like it's on sale after pulling back sharply off highs. But after a hefty fine from Chinese regulators, is BABA stock a buy right now?

  • CrowdStrike Stock Falls As Analysts Debate Annual Recurring Revenue Growth

    CrowdStrike stock wavered as analysts focused on its annual recurring revenue, or ARR, growth in the wake of its earnings report.

  • Oil Declines After OPEC+ Alliance Agrees to Return More Barrels

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined after OPEC+ stuck with a plan to boost crude production, with the cartel wagering that the global market can absorb the additional supply as demand improves and stockpiles get drawn down.West Texas Intermediate was 0.5% lower after closing little changed on Wednesday. Following a swift midweek meeting, ministers from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies ratified the 400,000 barrel-a-day increase scheduled for October. In the U.S., a government

  • This lawmaker is pushing for a four-day workweek

    Representative Mark Takano (D-California) discusses his new bill to reduce the workweek to 32 hours in a Yahoo Finance Live exclusive.

  • Warren Buffett is hanging on to these stocks for stable income — you could too

    Warren Buffett still likes these high-yield plays — maybe you should too.

  • Wells Fargo Predicts Over 40% Rally for These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    We’re heading into the final stretch of 2021, the annus horribilus of 2020 is firmly in the rear-view mirror, and we can see the checkered flag up ahead. It’s a fine sight, made better because, like any checkered flag, it comes with prizes behind it. In this case, those prizes come in the form of earnings boosts and stock appreciation. In a note on the months ahead, Wells Fargo senior equity analyst Christopher Harvey writes: “In the final four months of this year, we expect EPS revisions to hel

  • 3 of the Dow's Worst-Performing Stocks Over the Trailing Year Are Now Screaming Buys

    For the past 125 years, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has been one of the stock market's most consistent measures of success. Initially comprised of 12 companies, the Dow Jones now contains 30 multinational stocks, nearly all of which are profitable, time-tested businesses. Although Dow stocks aren't often the fastest growing, this hasn't hurt the index's ability to reach new heights.

  • Lucid Stock is Tanking. The Reason Has Nothing to Do With EV Manufacturing.

    Stock in the electric-vehicle start-up was off 16% in early trading as a lockup on sales by certain big investors expired.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 9% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 9% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 9% Yield. Whether you are an avid investor looking to diversify your portfolio with a range of stocks, […]

  • Bill Gross Says Bonds Are ‘Investment Garbage’ Just Like Cash

    (Bloomberg) -- Bill Gross is talking trash about the bond market -- literally.In a meandering and sometimes off-kilter investment outlook posted on his website, the onetime bond king said longer-term Treasury yields are so low that the funds that buy them belong in the “investment garbage can.” Ten-year yields are likely to climb to 2% over the next 12 months, from about 1.3% currently, handing investors a loss of roughly 3%, he wrote. Stocks could also fall into the category of “trash” should e

  • 15 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer

    In this article, we discuss the 15 stocks to buy today according to Jim Cramer. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy Today According to Jim Cramer. There are few investors who have tasted success in other professions as well. Investing is a […]

  • Roblox Stock Has Soared 27.9% This Year, And You Can Still Buy It for $1

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) went public in March through a direct listing at $64.25 a share. Since that time, the stock price for this online gaming platform has followed a somewhat volatile trajectory, but it is currently trading nearly 28% above its initial asking price. Roblox's current price of around $82 per share means that buying in doesn't require a huge amount of capital.

  • 2 Safe Dividend Stocks With Low Payout Ratios; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Dividend stocks are a defensive play, so why consider them now? Markets are high, and are heading higher; this trend is real and has been sustained now for an extended period of time. But at least one market expert, Tobias Levkovich, chief US equity strategist for Citigroup, sees tougher times coming in the short term. Levkovich notes that a combination of factors, including the possibility of corporate tax hikes, increased pressure on profit margins, rising inflation, and the Fed’s ongoing disc

  • Why Lucid shares tanked 10% on Wednesday

    Lucid Motors (LCID) shares closed more than 10% lower on Wednesday at $17.79 a piece. The stock was under pressure because a lockup period expired for some of the electric vehicle company's big investors.

  • Warren Buffett Is Backing Another IPO -- Here's What You Need to Know

    In recent years, Buffett and Berkshire Hathaway have invested in more newly or soon-to-be public companies. They're about to have another on their hands.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in September (and Beyond)

    It's been more than nine months since the broad-based S&P 500 has undergone a correction of even 5%. What's more, the S&P 500 ended this past Friday, Aug. 27, at its 52nd record high for the year. To begin with, clinical-stage biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is a company with the potential to put a smile on investors' faces this month and for many months to come.

  • 5 Stocks to Buy as Microchip Industry Continues to Thrive

    Growing demand for microchips amid supply crunch has been helping companies like Texas Instruments (TXN) and Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM).