'Cajun Ninja' leaps from Krewe of Mardi Gras float to argue with man in crowd

The "Cajun Ninja," grand marshal of the Krewe of Mardi Gras, leapt off his float and got into an argument with a member of the crowd.

Frankie Duplantis, a parade goer, shouted expletives and told Jason Derouen, an internet personality known for videos of cooking on social media under the name "Cajun Ninja" that he couldn't cook at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Jason Derouen, "The Cajun Ninja," leapt from his float to argue with a man in the crowd who insulted his cooking, Saturday, February 10, during the Krewe of Mardi Gras parade. Derouen is the Grand Marshal.

"Because I said he wasn't a real cook," Duplantis said.

The internet personality jumped off a float. and another crowd member, who would not give his name, held the two men apart.

Members of the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office got involved, and the internet star got back on his float.

The parade was at a stop while the royalty was toasting, and a short time later Derouen's wife, Misty, gave Duplantis the middle finger. Deputies told her to stop, and she responded.

"What? They can do it to us and we can't," she said. The deputy again told her to stop, and she said, "That's okay, I'll tell Joe Waitz."

Waitz is the Terrebonne Parish District Attorney.

Edde Raes also was standing near Duplantis when Derouen leapt from the float. He said he wasn't a fan of Derouen's cooking, but that Duplantis's heckling was excessive.

"He kept yelling, 'F---you, f--- you,'" Raes said. "The old man kept talking s---, and that's not right."

Questioned about the incident, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet, who was riding about two blocks ahead of the grand marshal's float, said he would collect the reports from his deputies and decide what actions to take.

