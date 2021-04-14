Cake Boss Buddy Valastro's 5th hand surgery was a success, Gigi Hadid likely sighs in relief

Best Life

In September 2020, Buddy Valastro Jr., better known as the "Cake Boss," suffered an injury that put his baking future in jeopardy. In fact, the Carlo's Bakery owner and star of the reality series Cake Boss told fans last year that he was unsure if he would ever be able to bake again after the catastrophic damage done to his hand during a freak bowling accident. But on Monday, April 12, Valastro shared some positive news during a virtual visit to Rachael Ray. The injury occurred when Valastro was bowling. A representative for the baker told Entertainment Tonight that the accident happened in Valastro's home bowling alley last September."There was a malfunction with the bowling pinsetter, a common fix in the past, but it turned into a terrible accident," the rep said. "After trying to release the bowling pin from the cage mechanism, his right hand became lodged and compressed inside the unit." His teenage sons, Buddy and Marco, had to cut their father's hand out of the pinsetter with a saw. He had two emergency surgeries in quick succession.Valastro shared a photo of himself recovering from surgery to his Instagram soon after the accident. He feared the worst when it came to the future. In November, Valastro spoke out about the injury in depth for the first time. Talking to ET, he said he was thankful that he hadn't lost his right hand completely, but that the prognosis for recovery was still in flux."It's very, very stiff. I don't really have as much motion, as much strength, dexterity," he explained. "So, it's really just a matter of continuing to do rehab. I'd say I'm probably at, like, 10 or 15 percent of the strength that I used to have … It's just really gonna be a matter of time to see exactly what comes back with the nerve too … My fingers are kinda numb in the middle, you know?"Obviously, Valastro's passion and career requires the use of his hands. In the fall, he was realistic about the movement and strength he might or might not regain with his dominant hand, but he was also adamant that he wasn't giving up."Honestly, I don't know how much I'm going to be able to do," Valastro said of baking. "I can assure you and everybody—again, whether I have to do a left-handed, a 30 percent—I'm going to try to do it with all of my heart. I just don't know, you know, I might be like a boxer who's got the heart but ain't got the tools anymore and hope to god that that's not the case and only time will tell." He's had five surgeries already. By February, Valstro had been through four surgeries on his right and was feeling more optimistic, despite still having a way to travel on the road to recovery."I had another hand surgery today," he wrote on Instagram. "My family is nursing me back to health … Thank you for all your prayers, positive thoughts and well wishes! "Naturally, the Cake Boss thanked his doctors and the staff at the Hospital for Special Surgery with something sweet. He brought them a cake in the shape of the building.E! News reported that Valastro still had limited mobility in two of his fingers and was experiencing numbness after four procedures.Appearing on Rachael Ray on Apr. 12, Valastro shared a promising update after his fifth surgery. Today, Valastro estimates that his hand strength is at about 75 percent. "My hand is coming along. I had my fifth surgery about a month ago and it was a huge success because now I definitely have a lot more of my mobility back," he told host Rachael Ray, opening and closing his hand. "So I can make, like, a whole fist. I can make all of my fingers straight, and I got about, I'd say 75 percent of my strength back. So, you know, it's coming along, but I'm still in physical therapy."He also showed that mobility in action, teaching Ray and her viewers a cake piping technique that he was able to execute himself with his injured hand.Valastro didn't say whether or not he had more surgeries scheduled, but it's clear that he's back in the kitchen and still working towards being 100 percent.