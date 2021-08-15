Cake Box Holdings Plc's (LON:CBOX) Intrinsic Value Is Potentially 40% Above Its Share Price

Simply Wall St
·6 min read

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

See our latest analysis for Cake Box Holdings

Crunching the numbers

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

2027

2028

2029

2030

2031

Levered FCF (£, Millions)

UK£4.45m

UK£5.52m

UK£6.31m

UK£6.95m

UK£7.46m

UK£7.87m

UK£8.19m

UK£8.45m

UK£8.66m

UK£8.83m

Growth Rate Estimate Source

Analyst x1

Analyst x1

Est @ 14.15%

Est @ 10.18%

Est @ 7.4%

Est @ 5.46%

Est @ 4.1%

Est @ 3.14%

Est @ 2.48%

Est @ 2.01%

Present Value (£, Millions) Discounted @ 5.2%

UK£4.2

UK£5.0

UK£5.4

UK£5.7

UK£5.8

UK£5.8

UK£5.8

UK£5.6

UK£5.5

UK£5.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = UK£54m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (0.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 5.2%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = UK£8.8m× (1 + 0.9%) ÷ (5.2%– 0.9%) = UK£210m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= UK£210m÷ ( 1 + 5.2%)10= UK£127m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is UK£181m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of UK£3.2, the company appears a touch undervalued at a 28% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf
dcf

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Cake Box Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 5.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.800. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. What is the reason for the share price sitting below the intrinsic value? For Cake Box Holdings, there are three important factors you should consider:

  1. Risks: As an example, we've found 1 warning sign for Cake Box Holdings that you need to consider before investing here.

  2. Future Earnings: How does CBOX's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart.

  3. Other Solid Businesses: Low debt, high returns on equity and good past performance are fundamental to a strong business. Why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals to see if there are other companies you may not have considered!

PS. The Simply Wall St app conducts a discounted cash flow valuation for every stock on the AIM every day. If you want to find the calculation for other stocks just search here.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks I'd Buy Right Now

    With U.S. 10-year Treasuries yielding around 1.3%, income-seeking investors are likely looking at dividend stocks to generate regular income. Such stocks can not only enhance your regular dividend income significantly, but also offer attractive capital growth potential. Here are three dividend stocks, with yields ranging from 4.2% to 8%, that look appealing right now.

  • This Stock Could Be Headed for a Crash

    Let's face it... the stock market hasn't been normal -- whatever that means -- in a while. Even before the pandemic, the price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of the average stock on the S&P 500 index was 2.

  • 2 Tech Stocks With 96% to 140% Upside, According to Wall Street

    As a long-term investor, I tend to ignore near-term price targets. Instead, I look for stocks I can hold for at least five years, and preferably longer if my investment thesis remains intact. That being said, price targets can be a good place to find inspiration, and there's no harm in glancing at these figures -- provided you do your own research, too.

  • History Suggests a Stock Market Crash Is Likely: 3 Stocks to Buy if One Happens

    Crashes and corrections are commonplace. But they're also the perfect opportunity for investors to put money to work in winning businesses.

  • Embraer returns to profit, unveils new turboprop plans

    SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA posted its first quarterly recurring profit in more than three years on Friday and took another step toward the development of the first brand-new Western turboprop aircraft in decades. Turboprops are said to be more efficient on shorter trips and are particularly attractive at a time of higher oil prices. Embraer's new concept for the turboprop would feature engines mounted at the rear of the aircraft, an unusual change from the more conventional wing-mounted engines, the company's chief commercial officer, Arjan Meijer, said on Twitter.

  • A Peek Into Warren Buffett’s Second-Quarter Stock Moves

    Berkshire Hathaway was a net seller of just over $1 billion of stocks in the period, following almost $4 billion of net sales in the first quarter.

  • 10 Utilities Stocks with Over 3% Dividend Yield

    In this article, we will be looking at 10 utilities stocks with over 3% yield. To skip our detailed analysis of utility stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Utilities Stocks with Over 3% Yield. In the midst of a prolonged economic recession and threats of rising inflation and interest rates, investor circles and […]

  • This Investment Could Turn $100 per Month Into $500,000

    It's also easier than you may think to begin, and you don't need to be a stock market expert to choose the right investments. In fact, if you're able to invest just $100 per month, you could build a portfolio worth more than half a million dollars -- as long as you have the right investments. If you're new to the stock market or simply want a "set it and forget it" type of investment, one of your best options is the S&P 500 ETF.

  • NVIDIA (NVDA) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

    NVIDIA's (NVDA) Q2 performance is likely to have gained from solid demand for chips used in gaming consoles and data centers amid the work-and-learn-at-home and gaming wave.

  • 4 Toxic Stocks That Don't Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio

    Investors who can correctly spot the overpriced toxic stocks and shun them at the right time are the ones likely to make a profit.

  • This Top Computer and Technology Stock is a #1 (Strong Buy): Why It Should Be on Your Radar

    Finding strong, market-beating stocks with a positive earnings outlook becomes easier with the Zacks Rank.

  • Virgin Galactic falls as billionaire Branson sells stake worth $300 million

    Branson sold more than 10 million shares between Aug. 10 and 12, according to a regulatory filing https://bit.ly/3jPMEFE from late Thursday. The move comes a month after the space tourism company completed its first fully crewed test flight into space with Branson on board. The money from the share sale will be used to support the pandemic-struck leisure and travel businesses of Branson's Virgin Group, as well as to develop new businesses, a spokesperson for the British conglomerate said.

  • Every Stock That Warren Buffett Owns, Ranked

    Warren Buffett may be best known as one of the most frugal billionaires. The Berkshire Hathaway chairman still lives in the modest home he bought in the 1950s and you won't catch him driving around in...

  • Here’s the No. 1 stock index you want to own to stay on top of inflation

    The stock market is not a bad place to be if high U.S. inflation turns out to be more than transitory. Consider the performance of a hypothetical portfolio constructed by Nicholas Rabener, founder & CEO of FactorResearch in London. The portfolio contained the 5% of stocks that, at any given time, had the highest trailing five-year correlation with the 10-year breakeven U.S. inflation rate.

  • Goldman Sachs Sees These 3 New Stocks Surging Over 60%

    Moving into late summer, the only certainty in the markets is uncertainty. The July jobs report was solid, but businesses continue to deal with a stubborn labor shortage. The Biden Administration looks like it will get what it wants from Congress, in the form of a $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the $3.5 trillion budget package, but inflation is rising and the massive infusion of government spending will likely make that worse. It seems for every market argument, there’s a counter-argument.

  • Fixing Boeing’s Problems Could Boost Its Stock by 35%. What It Needs to Do.

    Shares in the world’s largest aerospace company could rally more than 35% if CEO Dave Calhoun takes bold steps to restore the company’s engineering supremacy.

  • Meet Shou Zi Chew, TikTok's 39-year-old CEO who got his start at Facebook and led a Chinese smartphone giant through one of the biggest tech IPOs in history

    Shou Zi Chew led Apple competitor Xiaomi through a blockbuster 2018 IPO. Now, he's both CEO of TikTok and CFO of its parent company, Bytedance.

  • The S&P 500 is nearly 99% above its March 2020 low. These 3 big-tech charts will tell you if things are about to unravel

    Our call of the day says big technology will be the canary in the coalmine telling us whether the S&P 500 is due to correct.

  • Moderna’s Stock Crumbled This Week. Investors Are Questioning Its Spectacular Surge.

    The stock was up more than 300% year to date last week, the biggest gain in the S&P 500. Then the vaccine manufacturer disclosed its latest earnings.

  • Summers Says ‘Bizarre’ for U.S. to Borrow So Much in Short-Term

    (Bloomberg) -- Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers said the Federal Reserve’s massive bond-buying program is resulting in a “bizarre” situation in which the government’s funding structure is overly focused on the short-term.Under its quantitative easing program, the Fed purchases longer-term Treasuries and the money it creates to buy them ends up in the accounts that banks hold with the central bank, in the form of overnight reserves.These reserves earn a rate of interest that’s link