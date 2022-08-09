Cake Box Holdings Plc's (LON:CBOX) Stock Been Rising: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Cake Box Holdings' (LON:CBOX) stock up by 1.3% over the past week. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study Cake Box Holdings' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Cake Box Holdings is:

38% = UK£6.3m ÷ UK£17m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. One way to conceptualize this is that for each £1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made £0.38 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Cake Box Holdings' Earnings Growth And 38% ROE

First thing first, we like that Cake Box Holdings has an impressive ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 10% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. This probably laid the groundwork for Cake Box Holdings' moderate 20% net income growth seen over the past five years.

When you consider the fact that the industry earnings have shrunk at a rate of 2.5% in the same period, the company's net income growth is pretty remarkable.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is Cake Box Holdings fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Cake Box Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a three-year median payout ratio of 48% (implying that the company retains 52% of its profits), it seems that Cake Box Holdings is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees respectable amount growth in its earnings and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Besides, Cake Box Holdings has been paying dividends over a period of four years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 49%.

Summary

In total, we are pretty happy with Cake Box Holdings' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Not to forget, share price outcomes are also dependent on the potential risks a company may face. So it is important for investors to be aware of the risks involved in the business. To know the 3 risks we have identified for Cake Box Holdings visit our risks dashboard for free.

