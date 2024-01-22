Cake Decorator Creates Buzz With Taylor Swift-Themed Burn-Away Cake

A cake decorator in Markham, Ontario, created quite the buzz among Taylor Swift fans after showcasing a “burn-away” cake featuring their favorite pop star in mid-January.

Cake decorator and owner of @cakesbynams Namaya Navaratnarajah recorded this video of the very popular cake. The video shows a sparkling black cake adorned with an image of a blank Taylor Swift Instagram page. Navaratnarajah then touches a lighter to the center to reveal a picture of Swift onstage during her Eras Tour.

Navaratnarajah often shares footage of dazzling heart-shaped cakes, and has since shared additional “burn-away” cakes featuring iconic pop culture moments. Credit: @cakesbynams via Storyful

Video Transcript

[NO SPEECH]