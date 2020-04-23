Have Your Cake Delivered and Your Hand Sanitizer Too

Virginia Bakery Introduces Online Ordering and Delivery Service With "Quarantine Cakes" and Hand Sanitizer

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bread & Water Company launched a redesigned website offering online ordering and delivery services to the immediate area surrounding their Belleview HQ location for the first time since opening their doors in 2011. To celebrate, the bakery created a series of cakes emblazoned with a polite reminder: "Wash Your Hands." The bakery also released a limited supply of house-made hand sanitizer.

"We want to honor those on the front lines. When hand sanitizer disappeared off the shelves of stores, it occurred to me that we had supplies on hand to make our own," co-founder Noelie Rickey shares, "we keep a six month supply of gloves and other sanitary products anyway, because our first job has always been to keep our staff and our customers safe." Rickey has a background as a former triage nurse, and her training guides the safety protocols of the company's retail locations.

To preserve jobs, the bakery has reassigned their own wholesale drivers to local deliveries for the first time. Bread & Water's relentless commitment to innovation and bringing smiles to the faces of their community is something their customers continue to thank them for. "Our people are craving something normal right now. It's been amazing to see their reactions to a simple food delivery." said founder, Markos Panas.

As an essential community business, Bread & Water has set up a delivery area serving the 22314, 22303, 22307, and 22308 zip codes. For first responders, military, and healthcare workers, they also have a pick-up window at their Belleview HQ location with social distancing protocols in place to ensure staff and customer safety. The bakery's online ordering menu has streamlined the curbside pickup and delivery process. Details and menus are available at https://breadandwater.com .

Bread & Water Company is an Alexandria, VA-based bakery with a second location, also known as, "The Cube," in Pentagon Row. Bread & Water is best known for serving Real, Legit Food™. Founder Markos Panas and Noelie Rickey have been creating legendary food and beverage delights for hungry Washingtonians since 2010. Born from a successful farm stand at the historic Old Town Farmers Market, Bread & Water Company is best known for its excellent quality offerings made in the old world way.

Media Contact

Noelie Rickey

238500@email4pr.com

703-768-0100

SOURCE Bread & Water Company