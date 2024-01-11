Can you take the cake? SC students could win big at King Arthur Baking recipe contest

Whether it’s a friend’s croissants, Aunt Patricia’s pound cake or another something warm and flaky, the smell of homemade baking wafting through the air brings memories rushing back. A familiar bite, like mom used to make, and you’re back to the childhood kitchen table. It’s warm and comforting and tastes like home.

The King Arthur Baking Company and Technical College of the Lowcountry’s Culinary Institute of the South are hosting a contest capitalizing on that feeling. The winner could get a trip to the baking company’s headquarters in Norwich, Vermont or a $5,000 scholarship at TCL’s Culinary Institute of the South.

Homemade croissants on a baking sheet.

The first-ever “Tastes Like Home Recipe Contest” is open to 11th and 12th grade students at Beaufort, Hampton, Jasper and Colleton county schools and current students at the Culinary Institute of the South. Participants must submit a sweet or savory original recipe that “tastes like home” using King Arthur Unbleached All-Purpose Flour to enter. Students must submit written responses to prompts and pictures to the online application by Feb. 11. Each entry will receive a coupon for a free bag of four.

King Arthur Flour.

King Arthur decided to partner with TCL for the contest after representatives visited the campus earlier this year.

“When we saw firsthand what the culinary institute was doing in South Carolina and in teaching the professionals of the future, we knew we wanted to collaborate,” King Arthur Baking Company CEO Karen Colberg said in a press release.

Finalists will be notified in March and compete live at the Culinary Institute of the South April 6.