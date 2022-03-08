How caked-on gunk is deep cleaned from engagement rings

Associated Press

A former hermit in New Hampshire who has been charged with trespassing on the wooded property he made his home for 27 years, and was ordered to leave, didn't show up in court for his arraignment Monday, and a judge issued a warrant for his arrest. A prosecutor said the state has had no contact with David Lidstone on the misdemeanor charge. Lidstone, who was living in a shed on the property after his rustic cabin burned down last summer, told The Associated Press in an interview this year that he would have an attorney present.