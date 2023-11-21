Cal City families fed at community resource event
Safe Haven Kids League of California City holds its first community resource event with great success.
Safe Haven Kids League of California City holds its first community resource event with great success.
A walk down memory lane to 2021 reminds us Staley was conscientious and sympathetic as a young head coach. Now that his struggles with the Chargers and their defense have piled up, it's a different tune.
According to this year's Google Holiday 100 list, it's the top-trending interior decor item and makes an A+ gift — save 40%.
In a dramatic turn of events late Friday, ex-Y Combinator president Sam Altman was fired as CEO of AI startup OpenAI, the company behind viral AI hits like ChatGPT, GPT-4 and DALL-E 3, by OpenAI's board of directors. Then, the company's longtime president and co-founder, Greg Brockman, resigned -- as did three senior OpenAI researchers. Do you work at OpenAI and know more about Sam Altman's departure?
If you're a subscriber to Max Q, you know exactly what I'm referring to -- STARSHIP. SpaceX flew Starship, the most powerful rocket ever built, for the second time today -- and even though both the Super Heavy booster and the Starship upper stage had to be blown up in mid-air, it was still a huge success for the company best known for taking a rapidly iterative approach to hardware development.
Wrap up these sure-to-wow goodies from Apple, Ninja, Madwell, Cole Haan, MasterClass and Blink.
Vincent Goodwill and Jason Goff talk about how this NBA season feels like a transition from older superstars (LeBron, Steph, Durant, etc.) to the young superstars (Anthony Edwards, Chet, SGA, Jokic, etc.).
A record number of Americans are expected to fly for Thanksgiving this year. And believe it or not, some holiday travelers will have fully cooked turkeys in their luggage.
Kate Glavan says she "felt like Bambi on ice" the first time she ran high.
McNeil edged Freddie Freeman for the 2022 NL batting title and was gifted a Ford Bronco by Lindor.
As Charlie Brown once said: “We’ve got another holiday to worry about. It seems Thanksgiving Day is upon us.”
Sentry, an app performance monitoring (APM) company that helps companies such as Disney, Microsoft and Cisco track and resolve laggy or buggy applications, has transitioned its core product to a new license it designed called the Functional Source License (FSL). The company's open source chief Chad Whitacre says the license is for any SaaS firm that wishes to "grant freedom without harmful free-riding." "There’s been a long history of companies with deeper pockets and more resources taking advantage of traditional open source companies," Whitacre told TechCrunch over email.
Now is a great time to score a YETI travel mug, koozie, bag, and more for up to 50% off for Amazon's Black Friday sale.
USC freshman guard Isaiah Collier is one of the most powerful guards with the ball in his hands and has made a compelling case for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
Powder, AI-powered clipping software that takes highlights from gaming streams and turns them into short-form videos, will soon be able to detect shouting for gamers to create even better montages. Powder has developed over 40 proprietary game-specific AI models, including audio analysis and laughter detection, as well as standalone models for popular titles like Fortnite, Valorant, Apex Legends, Call of Duty, Rocket League, Fall Guys, Elden Ring and Among Us. Powder takes these highlights and creates short montages for creators to upload to social media.
The Senate wants the CEOs of Meta, TikTok, X, Discord and Snap to testify at an online child sexual exploitation hearing in December.
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
Don't miss out! Score a Black and Decker space heater for just $20 and an Emeril Lagasse air fryer for $30 off.
If you've been dreaming of having one of these workhorses in your kitchen, now's the time. Save as much as $200!
The country's third-largest bank began a new round of job cuts Monday, punctuating a challenging year for all of Wall Street.
Amidst a backdrop dominated by twenty-somethings clad in trendy company hoodies and giving out well-designed merchandise, the two Chinese tech giants appeared somewhat incongruous with their more formal corporate banners. In the past year, several Chinese tech giants, including Alibaba, Tencent and Huawei, have been popping up across crypto events in different corners of the world.