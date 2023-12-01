Cal City, Mojave prep for Wreaths Across America

TechCrunch

A Paris-based startup called Capsule wants to transform the way users seek out their daily news. Instead of offering a standard news aggregator experience, Capsule's mission is to become the "Spotify for news" by combining AI technology and human editorial curation to provide a news reading experience that transforms news articles, newsletter snippets, and even tweets (posts on X) and other social updates, into digestible information through its user-friendly app. The experience of using Capsule, meanwhile, feels much like swiping through TikTok or other social apps in some ways.