Cal City police chief testifies about defendant's demeanor, investigation into missing adoptive toddlers

Apr. 11—One visit changed everything for law enforcement officers investigating the disappearance of two California City toddlers who were reported missing by their adoptive parents, according to a police chief who testified Tuesday in Kern County Superior Court.

Then-California City Police Lt. Jesse Hightower said he directed Officer Brian Hansen to pay a visit to Orrin and Orson West's grandmother, who was taking care of the West brothers' other siblings. That's when Hansen interviewed the siblings and learned "information" — he didn't elaborate on what it was — that changed the focus of the investigation into adoptive parents Trezell and Jacqueline West and their report that Orrin and Orson West had gone missing from their California City home, Hightower testified.

Trezell and Jacqueline West have each pleaded not guilty to two second-degree murder charges, involuntary manslaughter, conspiracy and other allegations. The fifth day of their trial began Tuesday with testimony from Hightower.

Chief Trial Deputy Eric Smith has said Orrin and Orson's brother recalled seeing signs suggesting Orrin and Orson died. One child reported Orrin's face changed color and that he saw him vomiting one night before the family moved to California City from Bakersfield. The same child reported hearing a thud one night in Orson's room while the family resided in their California City home, and after that never saw Orson again, Smith said.

Hightower testified police officers would have conducted more aerial and ground searches for the boys before Officer Hansen's interview. But the investigation slowed down, police officers "got more focused" and they started authoring more search warrants, Hightower testified, adding that officers seized cellphones, computers and tablets from the Wests' California City home.

Hightower also testified under direct examination about his investigation on Dec. 21, 2020, the day the Wests' reported the boys missing.

The police chief said noticed that something wasn't right — that Jacqueline West didn't appear anxious, frustrated or angry.

"She just seemed neutral," Hightower testified.

Judge Charles Brehmer overruled a defense objection to this statement, and he told jurors Hightower's was testifying about his observations and that didn't mean Jacqueline West didn't feel these emotions.

Defense attorney Alekxia Torres Stallings, representing Jacqueline West, was cross-examining Hightower before court recessed for lunch.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.