Cal Fire identifies suspected Sacramento State arsonist, accused of campus fire

Cal Fire is looking for a man accused of lighting a fire and committing multiple acts of vandalism on Sacramento State’s campus earlier this month.

Cody Alexander Haney, 33, is accused of vandalizing the campus on Dec. 10 and igniting at least one fire, according to a news release issued Thursday by the state fire agency. The fire burned state property, leading Cal Fire to take over the investigation, according to the release.

Sacramento State police and Cal Fire investigators did not release details about what specific acts of vandalism Haney is suspected of causing but said Sacramento Fire Department personnel were dispatched to a fire at about 6:50 p.m. Dec. 10 on the campus.

University students reported hearing a fire and broken windows on Dec. 10 while working in the library at night and spotted a shed in flames near Hornet Stadium, according to The Sacramento Bee’s previous reporting. The campus police department in a message to students earlier this month released surveillance photos of the suspect and sought public help identifying him.

The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Haney on a charge of arson. His bail is set at $50,000, according to the Cal Fire news release.

Anyone who spots Haney is asked to contact Cal Fire’s arson and bomb unit at 213-302-5855 or arsonbomb@fire.ca.gov. Residents can also call 1-800-AA-CRIME or use the P3 app to submit anonymous tips for cash.