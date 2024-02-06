Cal Lutheran President gives state of the university address in wake of no confidence vote

California Lutheran University President Lori Varlotta used her annual state of the university address on Tuesday morning to talk about the campus' heady past, rising from farmland in the Conejo Valley.

In graphs and tables, she displayed the new reality of the university's enrollment, which has diversified, but also shrunk, over the last decade.

She told the room of roughly 200 guests in the campus's Lundring Events Center that Cal Lutheran is headed for potential cuts to keep the university relevant and on budget.

But Varlotta side-stepped the most immediate challenge of her tenure: a Jan. 16 no-confidence vote backed by two-thirds of Cal Lutheran's tenure track faculty that called on the president to resign or be fired by the university board.

"Consensus is great in times of adding," Varlotta said at one point. "Consensus isn't so great in times of trying to reduce."

Varlotta, Cal Lutheran's first woman president, has faced stiff headwinds since succeeding 12-year president Chris Kimball in September 2020.

Student enrollment plummeted in the wake of the pandemic, hitting its lowest point in 15 years this fall, according to university data. The university currently enrolls 3,410 students.

And the university in Thousand Oaks has been locked in a legal battle with retired U.S. Rep. Elton Gallegly since 2021 when the former Republican congressman sued the university for allegedly allowing a university center established in his name to die on the vine.

Since the faculty vote, the top members of the university's Board of Regents threw their support behind Varlotta, saying that regents are full partners in the president's handling of the "unprecedented" problems.

Music professor Michael Hart, the faculty representative to the university board, was one of the few faculty present for Tuesday's address. Hart said Varlotta's talk mostly included points he'd seen before, but he wished the president had acknowledged the faculty's vote.

Varlotta has responded sparingly to faculty in the three weeks since the vote. She sent an email to faculty and staff Jan. 30, saying she took the resolution seriously. The president wrote that she planned to keep channels of communication open and meet with "key groups" on campus.

Hart, a member of the faculty senate executive committee that spearheaded the resolution, said Varlotta has yet to speak with members of the committee and that he is unaware of any meeting scheduled before the university board meets Feb. 23-24.

In an interview after her address, Varlotta did not answer whether she had met with faculty to date. The president told a group of reporters that she believed she addressed the faculty's no confidence vote "pretty clearly," in her address.

Varlotta said she "owned very earnestly that we are not immune to the anxiety that adaptive changes present and stated clearly that we are a campus where there is a sense of change afoot."

Varlotta said she'd been hired to make changes at the university and to "disrupt the status quo." Those changes, she said, include shifting campus resources toward newer programs like the university's sports management bachelor's degree, and potentially, making cuts.

"I understand that change is uncomfortable; change is hard," she said.

Chemistry professor Kristine Butcher, a member of the faculty senate, said Tuesday that she knows the university might need to make changes and cuts, but that she doesn't think Varlotta is the leader to make those decisions.

"I'd rather be going through it with someone I trust," said Butcher, who did not attend the address.

The professor said she'd been excited when Varlotta first arrived on campus — "a lot of institutions do need change after awhile," she said. But the president's communication style and willingness to exclude faculty from decision-making gradually soured her on Varlotta's tenure.

"When people show you who they are, believe them," Butcher said.

In recent months as financial pressure mounted, about a dozen faculty opted for voluntary retirement packages offered by the university, Varlotta said. CLU is still considering whether to backfill the positions.

She also said the university has made cuts in some administrative areas and delayed some new hires.

The university plans to go through a "program review process" in the coming year and could potentially cut some majors, Varlotta said. The process will be led by the university provost and will include faculty and possibly an outside consultant, she said.

Varlotta stopped short of saying that faculty will have decision-making power.

"Faculty input will be weighed very heavily," she said.

Hart said faculty are "very open" to change and have embraced new degree programs and efforts to move programs online.

"We embrace it as long as it's done in a collaborative environment," Hart said. "Collaboration requires open communication."

Isaiah Murtaugh covers education for the Ventura County Star in partnership with Report for America. Reach him at isaiah.murtaugh@vcstar.com or 805-437-0236 and follow him on Twitter @isaiahmurtaugh and @vcsschools. You can support this work with a tax-deductible donation to Report for America.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Cal Lutheran President faces leaders after no confidence vote