Cal Poly faculty union halts classes, kicks off CSU strike for higher wages

Under scattered rain showers, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo faculty members opened their five-day strike by picketing at the edge of campus on Monday, demanding higher wages and more support.

The California Faculty Association, which represents 29,000 members across the California State University’s 23 campuses, started a weeklong, system-wide strike on Monday — effectively shutting down classes for a week.

The union is asking for a 12% raise, according to CFA-SLO President Lisa Kawamura. She’s worked as a lecturer for the Cal Poly communications studies department for 26 years.

“A lot of us — especially starting assistant professors — don’t make a living wage,” she said. “Some of them are below the poverty line and have a hard time getting housing.”

In January, the CSU offered a 5% raise before abruptly ending negotiations with the union, according to a CFA news release. The union organized the strike to pressure the CSU to return to negotiations, agree to the 12% raise, and respond to the union’s other demands, Kawamura said.

Along with the 12% raise, the union also asked the CSU for more gender inclusive bathrooms, more lactation rooms, representation for faculty when they are detained by campus police, two quarters or a semester of paid parental leave, and a wage increase for the lowest paid lecturers, Kawamura said.

“Our lecturers certainly don’t make a living wage, and many of them are not full time so they’re having to go to other campuses, teach other classes online, and that puts a real burden on the students,” she said. “If I have to go teach a class at Cuesta, I can’t stay extra office hours for you, or I have less time to spend on email answering questions.”

Cal Poly doesn’t offer competitive enough wages to retain faculty, according to Kawamura.

“They can’t afford to live here because life here is so expensive,” she said. “That 12% will make a huge difference for people who live here.”

Attracting and retaining faculty is especially difficult to teach science and technology related classes, such as in the computer science department, because other professions will pay significantly more than Cal Poly, Kawamura said.

“We lose people to private industry all the time,” she said.

Kawamura posted readings to Canvas to help her students prepare for future assignments, but she won’t teach this week and she signed out of her Cal Poly email and Canvas.

“Some people are continuing to teach, which we understand,” Kawamura said. “But if it’s not felt in the system — if students aren’t feeling the hurt and the system isn’t feeling that hurt, than this is all for naught.”