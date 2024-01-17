Cal Poly grad named CEO of Downtown SLO. Meet the group’s new leader

Downtown SLO has hired Cal Poly alumna and local business leader LeBren Harris as its new CEO, the business outreach group announced.

Harris previously served as the chair of the SLO Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, as well as area director of sales for Quorum Hotels & Resorts, according to a Downtown SLO news release.

Harris is expected to start in the position on Jan. 16.

“I am absolutely thrilled and deeply honored to step into the role of CEO,” she said in the release. “The prospect of leading and inspiring a team united in our commitment to serve and uplift our community fills me with boundless excitement.”

The group described Harris as “a dedicated and accomplished professional who has been an integral part of the community since 2001.”

Starting at Cal Poly as a student athlete — she still holds the school’s record in the 400m hurdles — Harris earned a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from the university in 2004, according to the release. She then earned her master’s degree in sport management from Cleveland State University in 2006.

After obtaining her degrees, Harris returned to San Luis Obispo, where she began work as a front desk agent at Embassy Suites San Luis Obispo, according to the release. She would rise through the hotel’s ranks, ultimately becoming director of catering.

She then moved to Hampton Inn and Suites San Luis Obispo as its director of sales, and soon became the dual director of both Hampton Inn and TownePlace Suites by Marriott, according to the release. She most recently served as area director of sales for Quorum Hotel and Resorts, overseeing the Inn at the Pier in Pismo Beach and Hotel Virginia in Santa Barbara.

During her time in San Luis Obispo, Harris has served on a number of local boards, including the city’s Tourism Improvement District, Cal Poly Stampede Club, Mission College Prep High School Board of Regents, Central Coast Economic Forecast and the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce.

As CEO of Downtown SLO, Harris will advocate for downtown vitality and oversee the organization’s events, including the weekly Thursday night Farmers Market, Concerts in the Plaza and the annual holiday parade, according to the release.

“We are thrilled to have LeBren join Downtown SLO to lead our amazing team,” Downtown SLO Board President Donna Lewis said in the release. “We are looking forward to her fresh perspective and the enthusiasm she brings to all she does in our community.”