How Cal Poly Wrestling Team trains students to be leaders

Three months after completing its $68.7 billion acquisition of gaming company Activision Blizzard, Microsoft is laying off 1,900 employees in its gaming divisions. Blizzard president Mike Ybarra also announced he will step down, now that the acquisition is finalized. "I want to thank everyone who is impacted today for their meaningful contributions to their teams, to Blizzard, and to players’ lives," Ybarra said on X.