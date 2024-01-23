Cal State faculty reaches tentative deal for more pay, will end strike on 23 campuses

Nearly 30,000 professors, librarians, coaches and other workers in the California State University system have reached a tentative contract agreement and will end their strike against the nation’s largest public university system.

Members of the California Faculty Association will return to work Tuesday instead of continuing their planned weeklong walkout to demand higher wages, the California Faculty Association said in a statement after the deal was announced Monday night.

The deal, which still needs to be ratified by the union members, “reflects the solidarity displayed by faculty, staff, and students across all 23 campuses,” the association statement said. “To all the hard-working faculty who have been organizing on the street and on campus, your efforts have earned this victory.”

CSU Chancellor Mildred García also praised the agreement.

“I am extremely pleased and deeply appreciative that we have reached common ground with CFA that will end the strike immediately,” García said in a statement. “The agreement enables the CSU to fairly compensate its valued, world-class faculty while protecting the university system’s long-term financial sustainability.”

Trevor White, left, a professor in the math department at Sacramento State, joins a weeklong faculty strike at the university on Monday.

The systemwide work stoppage came two weeks after CSU officials ended contract negotiations with a unilateral offer starting with a 5% pay raise this year, effective Jan. 31, far below the 12% hike that the union was seeking.

The tentative agreement calls for a 5% raise retroactive to last year and another 5% raise on July 1. It also increases the minimum wage for the lowest-paid faculty, according to the union.

The strike came as a new semester began at CSU campuses for many of the system’s 450,000 students amid a wave of union momentum in higher education created by the 2022 monthlong strike at the University of California system. Teaching assistants and graduate student workers disrupted classes across UC campuses as the fall semester concluded.

On Monday, roughly 75 people walked the picket line outside Sacramento State, flanking the campus’ J Street entrance. The banners welcoming students back from break were covered with union-made signs that read, “Classes don’t start without us!” and “On strike! California Faculty Association.”

The CFA, which represents 29,000 members, and university negotiators have spent nearly nine months haggling over salaries and other provisions as part of contract negotiation re-opener. Those non-salary demands include increased parental leave, greater access to gender-inclusive restrooms in campus buildings and more staff mental health counselors to help students. After the two sides hit an impasse in August, they engaged in mediation sessions with a third-party negotiator and then submitted to fact-finding with a neutral panelist.

Talks broke down two weeks ago when the CSU left the bargaining table after, as the university puts it, CFA “indicated no willingness” to depart from its ask for a 12% raise, according to a Jan. 11 letter from Joseph Jelincic, the system’s vice chancellor of collective bargaining. CSU officials then imposed parts of its “last, best and final offer” on the faculty unions, including a 5% salary increase, higher pay differentials for department chairs and a provision that allows for an increase in parking fees (up to $2 per month).

Social sciences librarian Melissa Cardenas-Dow joins a weeklong Sacramento State faculty strike at the university on Monday.

Librarian Melissa Cardenas-Dow said a salary boost would help her pay off the more than $300,000 in student loan debt that she owes for her two master’s degrees — one in library and information science, the other in assistive technology studies. Before joining Sacramento State in 2017, Cardenas-Dow worked as a temporary librarian at numerous schools in Southern California. Although she received tenure last year, she empathizes with lecturers and non-tenured faculty who piece together a living by teaching at multiple institutions.

“I know what that’s like,” Cardenas-Dow said. “And we do have a term for that type of lifestyle: You’re a ‘freeway flyer,’ because you travel just to put together an income.”

Cardenas-Dow came out to the one-day December strike, but she said this week’s action were different.

“We’re showing that this is about Sac State,” she said. “Last time, it was about the system. This time, it’s about Sac State.”

The Bee Capitol Bureau’s Maya Miller and the Associated Press contributed to this story.