Cal State and UC systems extend enrollment deadline for new students, amid FAFSA delays

A week after the U.S. Department of Education announced that universities would not receive student financial aid information until mid-March, the California State University and University of California systems announced Wednesday they will extend the deadline for newly accepted students to commit until May 15.

Also in this week's education news roundup: CSU San Bernardino's Palm Desert campus honored four students from the Coachella Valley with full-ride scholarships as they pursue their bachelor's degrees; College of the Desert unveils two new programs in the spring semester to meet students' needs; and our weekly scholarship spotlight.

Cal State, UC extend intent to enroll deadline

The California State University and University of California systems announced Wednesday that its universities are extending the intent to register deadlines for new first-time, first-year admitted students by two weeks, from May 1 until May 15, in response to the ongoing FAFSA delays.

"For prospective students who have applied for the fall 2024 term and received admission to one or more CSU campuses, this deadline extension allows them and their families additional time to review financial aid offers before making their decision to commit to a particular CSU," said April Grommo, CSU's assistant vice chancellor for strategic enrollment management, in a statement.

Previously, universities would determine financial aid offers by March and would ask admitted students to declare their intent to enroll to a campus by May 1. However, the U.S. Department of Education announced on Jan. 30 that it would begin sending student FAFSA information to universities starting in mid-March — two months later than initially planned. This means that universities across the country, including the CSU and UC systems, won't receive the federal data within the typical timeline needed to deliver financial aid offer letters to prospective students.

A SunLine bus stop outside the College of the Desert campus in Thermal, Calif. on Sept. 22, 2022.

New shuttle service, Roadrunner Express, connects COD campuses

Much like the roadrunner from the Looney Tunes cartoons, students at College of the Desert are now beeping their way around the Coachella Valley with a new and free shuttle service that connects them to all COD campuses — and as a resource "to contribute to the conditions for student success," said Laura Hope, interim president and superintendent, at last month's board of trustees meeting.

The Roadrunner Express will operate Monday through Thursday, with the exception of holidays. The two shuttle buses, which are ADA accessible, will make three round trips per East and West routes. (A bonus perk: Wi-Fi accessibility for students on each bus.) The first bus routes will arrive at the Palm Desert campus by 7:50 a.m.

The East Route will go to and from the Mecca/Thermal (along the main driveway on the bench), Indio (parking lot behind the main building) and Palm Desert (roundabout next to the Cravens Student Services Center building) campuses.

The West Route will go to and from the Desert Hot Springs (bus driveway adjacent to the education center), Palm Springs (parking lot) and Palm Desert (roundabout next to the Cravens Student Services Center building) campuses.

COD sees the service as a complement to the SunLine Transit Agency's Haul Pass program, which provides free unlimited SunBus rides for students actively enrolled at COD, as well as SunRide, an on-demand microtransit rideshare service available in select zones.

"Getting to school one way might look a certain way and getting home might be another way," said Nicholas Robles, COD's public information officer. "It's really letting students know about the different options, whether they come to school through Roadrunner Express or they come to school utilizing SunLine."

To commemorate the campus-to-campus shuttle service, COD will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony before the next board of trustees meeting by the roundabout in front of the Cravens Student Services Center at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 15. Parking will be available in Lot 1; parking permits will not be required for the event.

For more information: Visit collegeofthedesert.edu/roadrunnerexpress.php

4 students get full rides to Cal State San Bernardino's Palm Desert campus

Four first-year students from Cal State San Bernardino's Palm Desert campus have earned full-ride scholarships through the University Legacy Scholarship. Designed to support graduating high school seniors from the Coachella Valley, the scholarship program is committed to opening doors to higher education.

Kimberly Justo, Alessandra Ramos, Daniela Rodriguez and Lissbeth Vega — all public school graduates — were selected on the basis of their academic achievement, leadership and service to the community.

Despite attending rival high schools — Palm Desert High and La Quinta High, respectively — Justo and Ramos have found themselves united in their pursuit of their bachelor's degrees in nursing.

Ramos fondly remembers her childhood adventures, where she embraced the roles of both nurse and doctor in her imaginative play. Similarly, Justo's introduction to the medical health field began at home, with her parents instilling a deep respect for the career pathway — particularly through her mother's nursing background in the Philippines.

A tour of the Palm Desert campus in the fifth grade was influential in Ramos' decision to commit to the university. "It's crazy to me that I would end up here," she said. "I remember going through the health science building, seeing the mannequins and thinking it looked like I'm in a hospital."

As they reflect on their first semester, they both emphasized the support they've found within the school community. "It feels a little more personal and connected, just because of how small the campus is," Justo said. "It's so easy to reach out and ask questions, and have these conversations with our peers and professors. It's just really encouraging that we grow in that way with people."

The two scholars will continue their commitment to serving the community — whether it's through volunteering at the local farmers market and food banks or by tutoring on campus. And they're most certainly looking forward to their upcoming clinical placements as upperclassmen.

In the meantime, they urge local high school seniors to apply to the scholarship program. "Even if you don't have a lot of financial help, you an still pursue higher education," Ramos said. "(The scholarship) has given me the chance to just fully focus on school and be a part of the community."

For more information: Visit csusb.edu/pdc/current-students/scholarships/university-legacy-scholarship

As the spring semester at College of the Desert kicks off, students can access a selection of eight textbooks for rental — priced at $5 per book — at the Palm Desert or Indio campus bookstores.

How to rent some COD textbooks for $5

While College of the Desert has had a textbook rental program in place for some time now, “the rental prices really didn’t reflect as much of a break for students’ financial burden as we would like it to,” said Laura Hope, the college's interim president and superintendent.

"We have EDGE/plEDGE, which, of course, takes care of tuition. Tuition is no longer the biggest cost for students, it's textbooks now," she said. "We can't have students in a situation where they're choosing between food and textbooks, the light bill and textbooks, gasoline in their car and textbooks, or not buying the book at all — which is the choice that a lot of students find themselves having to make."

As the spring semester kicks off, students can access a selection of eight textbooks for rental — priced at $5 per book — at the Palm Desert or Indio campus bookstores, which include the following:

"Financial Accounting Fundamentals"

"Introduction to Managerial Accounting"

"Chemistry: Structure and Properties"

"Emergency Care and Transportation of the Sick and Injured"

"Introduction to Fire Protection and Emergency Services

"Calculus: Early Transcendentals"

"Discovering Psychology"

"Social Statistics for a Diverse Society"

Availability is on a first-come, first-served basis due to limited resources. To qualify for the discounted rate, students must present proof of enrollment in the relevant courses requiring the listed textbooks.

"Faculty needed to agree to use these texts for two years in order for us to make that investment really worthwhile," Hope said. "And we're not looking to get the costs of the books back, but we are also looking to be able to rent these multiple semesters to students so that we can improve that opportunity."

COD's childhood development and education program will soon be ready to commit to the textbook rental program in the near future, as are other programs within the social sciences, arts and humanities departments.

For more information: Visit collegeofthedesert.edu/students/textbook-rental.php

Scholarship Spotlight: Application open for rising college juniors

Charter Communications Inc. recently opened its application period for the fourth year of Spectrum Scholars — a two-year scholarship program for eligible rising college juniors with financial need who identify as Asian/Pacific Islander, Black/African American, Hispanic/Latino or Native American.

The program will award 15 college students with $20,000 each: $10,000 will be disbursed at the beginning of their junior year and the remaining half of the scholarship will be disbursed at the beginning of their senior year. The scholars will also be provided with professional development opportunities in telecommunications, a mentor and the opportunity for a paid 10-week summer internship at Spectrum.

The application application is Friday, March 1; winners will be announced in May and scholarships will be awarded in August.

For more information: Visit apply.mykaleidoscope.com/scholarships/SpectrumScholarsApp2024

