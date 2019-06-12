Cal women's coach Gottlieb joins Cavaliers' staff

The Cleveland Cavaliers hired Cal women's basketball coach Lindsay Gottlieb as an assistant coach on Wednesday.

Gottlieb will join the staff of new head coach John Beilein and associate head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. Beilein is moving to the NBA after 12 seasons at Michigan and 27 seasons as a Division I head coach.

ESPN reported that Gottlieb is believed to be the eighth female to be either an assistant coach or have a position in player development of an NBA team, and the first to arrive directly from leading a college team.

"I am very thankful, proud and excited to be joining the Cavaliers as an assistant coach," Gottlieb said in a statement issued by the Cavs. "... While this move provided a unique and special chance to move directly from Cal Berkeley and women's college basketball to the NBA, it was really about being part of building and growing something special and adding value to a team and organization that is focused on doing things in a way that I believe strongly in."

In eight seasons at Cal, Gottlieb's teams advanced to the NCAA Tournament seven times. She had a 179-89 record with the Cal program and guided the Golden Bears to the 2013 Final Four.

"After sitting with her, it was easy to see how she will connect quickly with our staff and our players, and we all benefit because of that connection," Beilein said of Gottlieb in a statement. "I'm looking forward to merging all of her years of experience and vision for the game with our current and future coaching staff."

Gottlieb joins Becky Hammon of the San Antonio Spurs, Nancy Lieberman of the Sacramento Kings, Natalie Nakase of the Los Angeles Clippers, Jenny Boucek of the Dallas Mavericks and Kristi Toliver of the Washington Wizards as female assistant coaches on NBA staffs.

Gottlieb also was a head coach at UC Santa Barbara, going 56-39 over three seasons, and has been a coach with USA Basketball. She has been a routine visitor to practices of the Golden State Warriors and also visited the Los Angeles Clippers' training camp.

