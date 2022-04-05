Calabasas Tennis & Swim Center Reduces Hours For Staff Shortages

CALABASAS, CA — The Calabasas Tennis & Swim Center reduced its pool hours on Monday facing lifeguard shortages, according to the city.

The center's pool will close Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. until further notice. The hour reduction was prompted by an aquatic staff shortage, according to the city.

Cities across the country are shutting public pools amid lifeguard shortages heading into the summer. At least one-third of public pools are at risk of shutting completely or changing hours this summer, the American Lifeguard Association told NewsWeek.

The staffing shortages are prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic and affected cities in May 2021 as well.

