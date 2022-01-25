Calais school's health counselor charged with sexually assaulting student

Jan. 24—If you or someone you know needs resources or support related to sexual violence, contact the Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault's 24/7 hotline at 800-871-7741.

A behavioral health counselor employed by the Calais school system is facing criminal charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a student.

Megan Farquharson is accused of sending sexually explicit photos and videos from her phone to a 16-year-old student enrolled in the district's alternative school, according to Washington County District Attorney Matthew Foster. She also is accused of engaging in sexual acts with the same student in a motor vehicle in a public park on Oct. 18, 2021, he said.

The alternative school is "for children who have behavioral impairments that prevent them from functioning in a classroom environment," according to the school district's website.

Farquharson is charged with two counts of gross sexual assault and one count of unlawful sexual contact. The gross sexual assault charges are considered Class A crimes that each are punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to a $50,000. The unlawful sexual contact charge is a Class B crime which, with a conviction, is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

Defense attorney Jeff Davidson, who is representing Farquharson, couldn't be reached for comment nor could Calais Schools Superintendent Ronald Jenkins and Calais Police Chief David Randall, who investigated the case.

The Calais school system's online student handbook lists Farquharson among its special services staff. She describes herself on her LinkedIn page as a behavioral health professional at Calais Middle/High School.