Calallen advances and West Oso falls day one of second annual Battle on the Bay

Again Bio says its modified bacteria currently eats about a ton of CO2 per day. The startup is 2.5 years old, and it quietly raised a $10 million seed round in February from ACME Capital, GV (formerly Google Ventures) and Atlantic Labs. Again's whole thing is piping industrial exhaust into a 65-foot-tall bioreactor, where its bacteria feeds on climate pollution and hydrogen, and excretes a useful byproduct: vinegar.