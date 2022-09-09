Calallen High School went into lockdown Friday after a student brought a handgun to school.

Around 1 p.m., a student reported that he had seen another student with a weapon on campus, according to a social media update shared by Calallen ISD. School officials placed the school on lockdown and law enforcement began an investigation.

No shots were fired and no students were injured, according to a Facebook post by the Nueces County Precinct 5 Constable's Office, which also responded to the scene.

An off-duty Corpus Christi police officer escorted the student out of class and secured the weapon, according to a Facebook post from the police department. While the officer was attempting to detain the student, he fled on foot.

According to the post, the student was "quickly apprehended and placed into custody."

Two other male students were questioned and released, the constable's post said.

Multiple other area schools have gone into lockdowns since the school year began. In August, West Oso ISD and Corpus Christi ISD both reported incidents of students bringing guns to campus.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Calallen High School student brings weapon to class