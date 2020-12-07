CalAmp Announces Date for Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy, today announced that it will release its fiscal 2021 third quarter results before the market open on Thursday, December 17, 2020.

In addition, the Company will host a conference call at 5:30 a.m. Pacific Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern) on December 17, 2020 to discuss its financial results. The conference call may be accessed via webcast by visiting the Investor Relations section of CalAmp's website at www.calamp.com. Please go to the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the call.

The conference call can also be accessed by dialing 833-714-0868 (+1-778-560-2625 for international callers) and using the Conference ID# 4587228. Following the call, an audio replay will also be available by calling 800-585-8367 or +1-416-621-4642 and entering the Conference ID# 4587228. The audio replay will be available through December 24, 2020.

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a global technology solutions pioneer transforming the mobile connected economy. We help reinvent business and improve lives around the globe with technology solutions that streamline complex mobile IoT deployments and bring intelligence to the edge. Our software and subscription-based services, scalable cloud platform and intelligent devices collect and assess business-critical data from mobile assets and their contents. We call this The New How, facilitating efficient decision making, optimizing mobile asset utilization and improving road safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983 and has 20 million products installed and over 1.3 million software and services subscribers worldwide. LoJack® , Tracker™ and Here Comes The Bus® and Bus Guardian are CalAmp brands. For more information, visit calamp.com , or LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter , YouTube or CalAmp Blog .

Story continues

CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER, Here Comes The Bus, Bus Guardian, iOn Vision and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

CalAmp Corp. Logo

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calamp-announces-date-for-fiscal-2021-third-quarter-earnings-conference-call-301186908.html

SOURCE CalAmp