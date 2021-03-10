Calavo: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA PAULA, Calif. (AP) _ Calavo Growers Inc. (CVGW) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $5.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Paula, California-based company said it had net income of 30 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 17 cents per share.

The avocado grower posted revenue of $220.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in May, Calavo said it expects revenue in the range of $255 million to $275 million.

Calavo shares have increased 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $83.95, a climb of 59% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CVGW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CVGW

