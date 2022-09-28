CALB Is Said Poised to Price Hong Kong IPO at Bottom of Range

Pei Li and Filipe Pacheco
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- CALB Co., a Chinese battery supplier for electric vehicle makers, is telling prospective investors it plans to price its Hong Kong initial public offering at the bottom of its marketed range, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Jiangsu-based company is poised to price the offering at HK$38 per share, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. At that price, it would raise about HK$10.1 billion ($1.3 billion). The firm is offering about 265.8 million shares at HK$38 to HK$51 each.

Deliberations are ongoing and a final decision hasn’t been made, the people said. An external representative for CALB declined to comment.

The offering drew 15 cornerstone investors who agreed to purchase around $735.5 million worth of stock in the offering. They include Tianqi Lithium Corp., which began trading in Hong Kong in July, electric carmaker XPeng Inc. and phone manufacturer Vivo Mobile Communication Co.

CALB could be the third company to raise over $1 billion through a first-time share sale in Hong Kong this year, as mid-to-large sized deals return to the Asian financial hub after a slow first half. Still, funds raised in the city are down about 78% since the start of January as rising interest rates drove volatility in equities and kept issuers on the sidelines.

Established in 2007, CALB makes lithium batteries for electric vehicles and other products. It operates major production bases in China, including Changzhou, Xiamen and Wuhan, according to its website.

The company supplies batteries to the EV brands of carmakers including Guangzhou Automobile Group, Chongqing Changan Automobile Co. and Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology Co., which raised about $800 million in its Hong Kong IPO and is slated to debut in the city on Thursday.

CALB ranked sixth by sales in the global EV battery market in July, overtaking South Korea’s Samsung SDI Co., according to data from Seoul-based SNE Research. The Chinese firm will use part of the proceeds for the construction of production lines of EV batteries and to invest in new production facilities in different parts of China.

Huatai International Ltd. is the sole sponsor of CALB’s Hong Kong IPO. The shares are scheduled to start trading Oct. 6.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Investors Bet Gas Crunch Will Tip Europe Away From Fossil Fuels

    (Bloomberg) -- Some investors are playing the long game as a fresh wave of misery engulfs European stocks and bonds, betting that gas shortages will speed up a transition to renewable energy.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialUS Housing Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012Everything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsT

  • Democrats Unveil Bill to Restrict Trading by Lawmakers, Presidents

    (Bloomberg) -- Senior House Democrats on Tuesday night released their proposal to restrict stock ownership and trading by members of Congress, the president and vice president, Supreme Court justices and other high-ranking government officials.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialUS Housing Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012Everything-

  • Wall Street Hires WhatsApp Cops as US Blasts Bosses Who Texted

    (Bloomberg) -- A US investigation into unauthorized texting on Wall Street is forcing many of the world’s biggest banks to create a new compliance role: the WhatsApp cop.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialUS Housing Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012Everything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsFirms can blame the bo

  • Putin Raises Gas-Cutoff Threat as He Moves to Annex Ukraine Regions

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia threatened to cut off the last gas pipeline to Ukraine’s European allies and moved to annex a large chunk of Ukrainian territory amid a string of military setbacks in the seven-month-long war.Most Read from BloombergGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsAlzheimer’s Progression Slowed by Drug in Major TrialUS Housing Prices Fall for First Time Since 2012Everything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens

  • Trump’s Truth Social SPAC Changes Address to UPS Store as Investors Pull $137.5 Million

    The company intended to take the former president's social media platform public

  • These 2 Stock Giants Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Anyone following stock market trends in 2022 will be well aware of the widespread drawbacks; apart from some outliers such as energy, most corners of the market have been beaten to a pulp. The main culprits are easily identified by now; a combination of a slowing economy, rampant inflation, rates hikes to halt it, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the global implications are all responsible factors. Stock market giants have not been immune either and many have seen huge chunks of their valuat

  • These 2 Stocks Are ‘Oversold Gems’ With Over 100% Upside Potential, Says Roth Capital

    Barring selected periods of relief, the inherent trend of the stock market has been resolutely negative in 2022. For investors searching for ways to boost the portfolio’s performance, there have generally been slim pickings. But if you look on the bright side of a market situation where stocks are continuously pushed further down, what you get are some low and enticing entry points. Roth Capital’s tech and communications expert Scott Searle certainly thinks that with a bit of digging, investors

  • 3 Cheap REIT Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

    Cheap stocks are often cheap for a reason. One of the biggest mistakes novice investors make is choosing a laggard and ignoring a leader simply because the laggard has a lower P/E ratio or a higher dividend yield. A low P/E might be a signal that investors think future earnings will be a lot lower, while an outsized dividend yield could be too good to be true.

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Plunged as Much as 10% Today

    The mortgage REIT completed a reverse split on Friday, so it's the first trading day post-split. A stock decline in this situation isn't odd at all.

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock With Huge Long-Term Potential

    The stock split still hasn't happened, giving investors more time to buy in before it takes place.

  • ‘It Could Get Worse Before It Gets Better’: Carl Icahn Uses These 2 Dividend Stocks to Protect His Portfolio

    After a grisly 1H22 which represented the stock market’s worst performance since 1970, the second half is shaping up to be a bit of a disappointment too. After clawing back some of the losses, it’s been onto the slide again with the S&P 500 almost back to the mid-June lows. The bad news, according to billionaire investor Carl Icahn, is that things could still get worse from here. “I think a lot of things are cheap, and they’re going to get cheaper,” said Icahn, pointing to the economic malaise,

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation

    The stock market hasn't been enjoyable for some time, especially for technology investors, where 50% declines (or more) have become common among individual stocks. Cybersecurity company SentinelOne (NYSE: S) went public in the summer of 2021 near the peak of the now-defunct bull market. The stock has lost roughly two-thirds of its value just over a year later.

  • 10 Quality Stocks to Buy with Shares Down Over 30% YTD

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 Quality Stocks to Buy with Shares Down Over 30% YTD. To skip our analysis of the iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF, its performance, and weighting of the components, you can go directly to see the 5 Quality Stocks to Buy with Shares Down […]

  • 10 Best Cheap Technology Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 Best Cheap Technology Stocks to Invest In. To skip our analysis of the recent technology trends, and market activity, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Cheap Technology Stocks to Invest In. Technology has been at the forefront of advancement and […]

  • As QUALCOMM Incorporated's (NASDAQ:QCOM)) market cap dropped by US$7.8b, insiders who sold US$2.0m worth of stock were able to offset their losses

    Insiders at QUALCOMM Incorporated ( NASDAQ:QCOM ) sold US$2.0m worth of stock at an average price of US$178 a share...

  • Is AT&T's Dividend Worth the Risk?

    One side effect of rising interest rates is the recent slide in high-yielding dividend stocks. The market is pummeling some widely held names, causing their yields to climb. Here are the yields on a handful of widely held S&P 500 stocks as of the Sept.

  • Stock market: Here's one veteran strategist's guess at a bear market bottom

    The selling in stock markets looks poised to continues, warns veteran strategist Sam Stovall.

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Makes List of Undervalued,  Stocks

    The CBOE Volatility Index has skyrocketed 89% so far this year. Morningstar put together a list of stocks with one- and three-year betas of 0.8 or lower. Then it screened for stocks that are undervalued, according to Morningstar analysts' fair value estimates.

  • 2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Could Raise Their Payouts in October

    An increase in a quarterly dividend payment is something all income investors love to hear about. Two stocks that have been raising their payouts for decades are AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM). Let's find out a bit more about these two dividend stocks.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Can Provide Passive Income for Decades

    When the broader stock market indices are posting double-digit percentage gains for consecutive years, a mere 2% or 3% dividend yield may seem inconsequential. United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), American Electric Power (NASDAQ: AEP), and Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) are three dividend stocks that look set to provide decades of passive income for your portfolio. Daniel Foelber (United Parcel Service): Since Carol Tomé took the role of CEO of UPS in March 2020, the company has delivered everything investors could hope for.