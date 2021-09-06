How To Calculate Your Debt-to-Income Ratio

David Navarro
·3 min read

One of the many variables lenders use when deciding whether or not to loan you money is your debt-to-income ratio or DTI. Your DTI reveals how much debt you owe compared to the income you earn. Higher debt paired with lower income results in a higher DTI percentage, whereas lower debt with higher income yields a smaller percentage. Here’s how to calculate your DTI and find out how much debt you owe compared with your income.

The Economy and Your Money: All You Need To Know
Read: What You Should Understand About Economic Inequality and Its Impact on You

What Is a Debt-to-Income Ratio?

Your DTI ratio is your minimum monthly debt payments divided by your gross monthly income. Recurring monthly debt refers to financial obligations such as loans and monthly bills that are not optional like entertainment expenses.

Recurring debt includes:

  • Mortgage payments or rent

  • Credit card payments

  • Auto loan payments

  • Child support

  • Alimony

Read More: How Earnings Estimates Impact Your Investments

Calculate Your Debt-to-Income Ratio

To find out what your debt-to-income ratio is, use a debt-to-income ratio calculator or simply add up your minimum recurring debts — that is, the least amount you’re required to pay on each debt every month. Then divide that number by your gross monthly income amount. The resulting number is your DTI.

You can use the following DTI calculator to quickly find your DTI:

$

.00

$

.00

DEBT-TO-INCOME-RATIO:

%

See: Free Online Financial Calculators

Why Do I Need To Know My Debt-to-Income Ratio?

Lenders view your debt-to-income ratio as a good predictor of your ability to manage your recurring monthly bills along with the potential monthly payment on the loan they might give you. If you plan on borrowing money, it’s wise to know your DTI and how to reduce your ratio of debt compared to income.

For instance, when applying for a credit card, lenders look at more than just your credit score and credit history to determine if you’re capable of adding another credit card payment to your debt-to-income load. If your DTI is high, they might deny another card.

Do You Know? Are Trade Deficits Good or Bad for the US?

When applying for a mortgage loan, lenders will look at your debt-to-income ratio to consider your ability to repay. If your DTI is high, they might require extra safeguards as part of the loan agreement, such as a bigger down payment or proof of adequate savings or cash reserves.

You can lower your DTI ratio by increasing your income — you might decide it’s time to seek a higher-paying job or ask for a raise. You can also lower DTI by reducing your debt load. If you get a windfall or large tax refund, consider paying off a high payment or high-interest loan or credit card. Or you can use a combination of both to reduce your debt.

Read More: National Debt and Deficit — What Is It and How Does It Affect Me?

What Is a Good Debt-to-Income Ratio?

The Department of Housing and Urban Development is the government entity that looks at the average debt-to-income ratio and establishes the requirements for housing loans, including the DTI limits. A DTI less than 43% is a good number to aim for because it’s the highest ratio a borrower can have and still get approved for a qualified mortgage, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. A qualified mortgage has specific stable features that make it more likely you’ll be able to afford the payments.

Exceptions do exist, however: Even if your DTI score is higher than 43%, small lenders — those with under $2 billion in assets who made no more than 500 mortgages in the prior year — are allowed to offer Qualified Mortgages. On the other hand, larger lenders can still make a mortgage loan even if it is not a Qualified Mortgage, as long as they can reasonably assure — following CFPB rules — that you have the ability to repay the loan.

This article is part of GOBankingRates’ ‘Economy Explained’ series to help readers navigate the complexities of our financial system.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: April 30, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How To Calculate Your Debt-to-Income Ratio

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • A shock is headed for the housing market

    The Biden-Harris administration has made it clear it has no plans for another extension of the mortgage forbearance program, which is set to lapse on Sept. 30.

  • The Ultra-Rich Are Saving Their Money Instead of Spending It – Now the Middle Class Is ‘Buried’ In Debt

    It's easy to roll our eyes at outlandish spending from billionaires - say, buying NFTs or yachts - but their spending is good for the overall economy. Their savings, however, are not so good,...

  • Has AT&T Stock Gotten Too Cheap?

    Telecom company AT&T (NYSE: T) recently ended its journey into digital content, which began in 2015 when it bought DIRECTV for $49 billion, and later bought Time Warner for another $85 billion in 2018. Investors never liked the progress AT&T made with video; the stock is down more than 30% over the past five years. AT&T is now spinning off its Warner Media business, combining with Discovery to form a stand-alone company.

  • Analysts Say These 3 Stocks Are Their Top Picks for the Rest of 2021

    There comes a point when repetition gets boring. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ saw out the week trading at - or just a touch under - record high levels again. The reaction was a sort of verbal shrug: “Oh, another new stock record.” There’s definitely a feeling ‘out there’ that we’re getting used to this, that this is normal. It’s a crazy-high bull run, and with luck, it’s not leading to a bubble. Investors are optimistic and looking for stocks to buy – and as long as that mood prevails, we’ll

  • 3 Marijuana Stocks That Could Be Millionaire Makers

    Outstanding quarterly results yet again prove these three pot stocks have the potential to turn your investment into millions.

  • Why bitcoin, ethereum prices are climbing higher

    Crypto assets tend to be highly volatile, with prices that pingpong around on the latest speculation.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is always making moves. Let's go over some of the star fund manager's noteworthy buys on Friday.

  • 20 Genius Things Mark Cuban Says To Do With Your Money

    You might have heard this billionaire's name, but who is Mark Cuban and how did he make his money? It's possible you know him as one of the sharks on the hit show "Shark Tank," but Cuban is more than...

  • 5 Winning Stocks That Can Make American Workers Rich by Retirement

    There are a lot of ways for American workers to build wealth. If you invest in great companies and allow your investment thesis to play out over many years, if not decades, stocks have the power to make the American worker rich.

  • Philippine Airlines to return 22 planes, reassures on survival

    Philippine Airlines will return 22 aircraft, mostly Airbus and Boeing jets, to lessors as it pursues a financial restructuring programme to survive after the pandemic has decimated global travel, executives said on Monday. Philippine Airlines last week filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy https://www.reuters.com/article/philippine-airlines-bankruptcy-idUSL1N2Q600A in the United States, allowing it to continue operations and generate fresh capital. With the company not expecting a return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024 to 2025, the carrier will return 22 aircraft to lessors, Philippine Airlines President Gilbert Santa Maria told a news conference.

  • Don't Wait for a Stock Market Crash. These 3 Stocks Are Good Buys Right Now

    Jason Hawthorne (MarineMax): As the pandemic forced family leisure activities outdoors, one way many adapted was to get on the water. Boat sales climbed 12% year over year to a 13-year high in 2020. The company doesn't just sell boats.

  • These are the most important things to check on a stock’s quote page before deciding whether to buy or sell

    There's a lot more to glean from a MarketWatch stock quote page than just the price and the change from the previous session. In fact, price may be one of the least useful pieces of information.

  • What's in your mutual fund? The collapse of Infinity Q is a warning to investors

    Marshall Glickman, owner of an online bookseller in Vermont, is experiencing that bull market rarity — a mutual fund collapse. What happened?

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    With that in mind, a panel of Motley Fool contributors has identified three no-brainer stocks that can help you crush the market. Keith Noonan: Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock wasn't exactly a secret 10 years ago; the company had already established itself as the market leader in the fast-growing e-commerce industry. Amazon's stock price has surged roughly 1,550% across that stretch, which means that a $1,000 investment in the company 10 years ago would be worth roughly $16,500 based on today's prices.

  • Every Stock That Warren Buffett Owns, Ranked

    Warren Buffett may be best known as one of the most frugal billionaires. The Berkshire Hathaway chairman still lives in the modest home he bought in the 1950s and you won't catch him driving around in...

  • 2 Top 5G Stocks That Are Buys Right Now

    People contemplate 5G in terms of what it may enable in the future -- virtual and augmented reality, automated factories and farms, and perhaps a replacement for broadband. Brand new applications are also likely to be invented when the capability of 5G is fully implemented. It may not be the phone companies or carriers, but rather the key semiconductor companies that power this new platform.

  • 3 Growth Stocks Under $50 That Could Double Your Money

    There are some investment alternatives, though, that don't need a hefty initial amount and don't take an agonizingly slow period to grow. You might have a negative mental picture when you think of cannabis stocks. Cresco expects to have an annualized revenue run rate of $1 billion by the end of this year.

  • 19 Things You’ll Need To Sacrifice Now for a Healthy Retirement

    If you want to retire comfortably, you are going to have to give up a few things. Take a look at which items you should give up to gain more.

  • 3 Game-Changing Stocks That Could Turn $100,000 to $1 Million by 2035

    This trio of businesses is a great way to profit from the long-term trends of e-commerce, streaming video, and programmatic advertising.

  • Bull run on Wall Street leaves bankers warning over risks of stock market sell-off

    Overheated markets are poised for a retreat amid concerns about inflation and flagging growth, according to signals from Wall Street.