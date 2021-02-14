How To Calculate Your Potential MBA Debt

Jeff Schmitt

How To Calculate Your Potential MBA Debt

The MBA is an expensive investment. On average, MBAs graduate with at least $100,000 in debt. If you’re going to take out loans to fund your MBA education, it’s important to plan out how much you’ll be expected to repay with interest.

To give you an idea, we used NerdWallet’s handy MBA student debt calculator and estimated how much you’ll owe at a few top B-schools. We calculated the total amount you’d repay using the average MBA student debt at B-Schools and assumed a standard 10-year plan at 6% interest rates.

STANFORD GSB

Stanford GSB, which ranked number one in our annual MBA rankings, has an average MBA student debt of $41,000, according to data from the Department of Education’s College Scorecard.

Taking a loan of $41,000 under the standard 10-year plan and at 6% interest per year, you’d repay a total of $54,621.6 with a monthly payment of $455.18.

You can expect the same total repayment cost at Wharton and Tuck, where average MBA debt is also $41,000.

COLUMBIA BUSINESS SCHOOL

The average MBA student debt at Columbia University is $69,500.

If you took out a loan amount of $69,000 with an annual interest rate of 6% at 10 years, you’d repay a total of $91,924.8. Your monthly payment would be $766.04.

NORTHWESTERN KELLOGG

Kellogg MBA grads have some of the highest average student debt at $106,803.

Taking out a loan amount of $106,000 with a 10-year plan and annual interest rate of 6% would cost you in total $141,218.4. Expect monthly payments of $1,176.82

Of course, these are all estimates and are based on a variety of assumptions, including how much you’re borrowing to how many years and at what interest you’d be paying. Additionally, money from fellowships, employee-sponsorships, and scholarships often don’t require you to repay any money.

Want to calculate how much you’ll repay for loans customizing a range of variables? Use the calculator here.

Sources: NerdWallet, P&Q, US Department of Education

A 3-Step Approach to GMAT Prep

The GMAT is an important component of the MBA application.

How important it is, depends on how strong your score stands amongst other aspects of your application.

“If your GMAT is more than thirty points below your target school’s average GMAT, it could place you at a disadvantage and force the rest of your application to work overtime,” Linda Abraham, of Accepted, writes.

Ideally, you’ll want to score within the range of the averages at the school you’re applying for.

But that’s easier said than done. Chris Kane, the Head of Test Prep at Menlo Coaching, recently shared a few tips on MBA Crystal Ball for effective GMAT prep.

GIVE YOURSELF 10 WEEKS

Kane recommends giving yourself roughly 10 weeks in order to optimally study for the exam. That means if you need to take time off to minimize distraction, you should.

“The GMAT is a highly sophisticated test that requires mastery of content and subtle pattern recognition,” Kane writes. “Your GMAT studying is so much more effective and efficient when you are living and breathing the exam rather than struggling to stay awake while doing problems after a long day of work.”

To optimize your preparation, dedicate roughly 12 hours a week over a 10-week period towards studying. Since most people don’t have the luxury to take 10-weeks off, Kane recommends the following regimen:

  • 2-3 hours on GMAT preparation during three of your workdays

  • A big 4-hour study session on one of your weekend days

  • A shorter 2-hour session on the other

TAKE THE 3-STEP APPROACH

When it comes to studying, you can apply Kane’s three step approach in order to improve over time: Refresh, Learn and Apply, and Practice.

Refreshing is all about understanding what areas you’re strong in and what areas need improvement.

“It is important to address any content weaknesses before you can focus on improving the baseline abilities described above in the context of the GMAT,” Kane writes. “You need well-made GMAT-specific drills that focus on exactly the skills required for the exam.”

Next, you’ll want to learn and apply. It’s best, Kane says, to utilize a well-organized curriculum to better understand and apply GMAT concepts to practice questions.

“To prepare effectively for this test, you want to avoid learning GMAT content in a vacuum, and instead focus on applying the content to solve hard problems,” Kane writes. “Most of the difficulty lies in understanding the question to know what math you need to use.”

Practice, the final and perhaps most important step, has little to do with understanding math concepts. Rather, it’s about understanding how you perform under time and pressure.

“This final step of GMAT studying involves practicing how to take the exam, namely by improving your pace and test-taking skills,” Kane writes. “Pacing and test-taking are vital to achieving a high GMAT score, and this means that after you have covered content, you must do lots of timed practice sets with official practice questions and then thoroughly review your performance.”

Sources: MBA Crystal Ball, Accepted

Harvard Business School From the Air

3 Qualities Sought By Harvard Business School

Getting into Harvard Business School isn’t easy.

And most applicants, who are lucky enough to get in, choose to attend. With a roughly 12% acceptance rate, however, you’ll need more than pure luck to get into HBS.

Stacy Blackman Consulting (SBC) recently offered a few insights into the three characteristics that the admissions committee at HBS looks for in MBA applicants.

STRONG LEADERSHIP

Leadership is a one of the key components of the admissions framework at HBS.

According to SBC, there are a variety of forms leadership can take. The main forms are called “Capital L” and “Small L.”

Capital L is mostly associated by job titles such as managers, presidents, and captains. Small L, on the other hand, pertains to people who embody leadership traits even though they don’t have the official title.

“Irrespective of their actual job titles, these professionals are strategic, innovative, and proactive,” Blackman writes. “The small L leaders step up when needed and thrive when times are hard. Plus, they demonstrate leadership traits over time, and can show that track record to HBS throughout their application.”

ANALYTICAL APTITUDE & APPETITE

The second characteristic that HBS looks for is analytical aptitude and appetite.

“Academic, analytical and quantitative prowess is crucial, as HBS adcoms will look at the applicant’s GPA and test score. HBS adcoms will also comb through transcripts and consider the skills the applicant exercised and built in his or her work experiences,” Andrea, a consultant at SBC and former Associate Director of MBA Admissions Marketing at Harvard Business School, says.

Where you went for undergrad and what you studied will be considered, but that doesn’t mean you have to have a prestigious college or quantitative-focused degree to be accepted into HBS.

“Strong work experience can compensate for lack of quant classes in college,” Andrea notes. “In addition to the stated criteria, intellectual curiosity and horsepower are buried in there,” Andrea says. “Research projects, thesis projects, reading and interests you develop on your own all qualify under horsepower. One’s quest to satiate his/her intellectual curiosity needs to shine through for the HBS application. This comes across in extracurriculars, awards, on the resume, and certainly in the HBS essay.”

COMMUNITY CITIZENSHIP

Community citizenship is about who you are as a person and what personal qualities you embody outside of your transcripts and exam scores.

“Personal qualities encompass ethics, morals, values, judgment, and ego,” Andrea writes.

According to Andrea, citizenship is all about the tone and manner that you give off in your application and essay.

“Talking in a braggy manner and discussing an over-the-top lifestyle would take the applicant out of the running. Instead, I recommend trying to present an unexpected application that shows real depth around how he makes a positive impact in the communities in which he’s spent time,” Andrea adds.

Sources: Stacy Blackman Consulting, P&Q, P&Q

The post How To Calculate Your Potential MBA Debt appeared first on Poets&Quants.

Latest Stories

  • Lindsey Graham claims GOP will try to impeach Kamala Harris

    Senator falsely claims vice president bailed out ‘rioter’ who later ‘broke somebody’s head open’

  • Powerful Japan quake sets off landslide, minor injuries

    Residents in northeastern Japan on Sunday cleaned up clutter and debris in stores and homes after a strong earthquake set off a landslide on a highway, damaged buildings and parts of bullet train lines and caused power blackouts for thousands of people. The 7.3 magnitude temblor late Saturday shook the quake-prone areas of Fukushima and Miyagi prefectures that 10 years ago had been hit by a powerful earthquake that triggered a tsunami and a meltdown at a nuclear power plant. Tokyo Electric Power Co., the utility that runs the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant that was hit by the March 2011 disaster, said the water used to cool spent fuel rods near the reactors had spilled because of the shaking.

  • Devastation as 500 tanker blast destroys Afghanistan-Iran customs post

    A catastrophic explosion and fire at an Afghan customs depot has destroyed hundreds of fuel tankers and caused traders tens of millions of pounds of losses. A series of blasts hurled lorries hundreds of yards into the air and deposited the crumpled remains of fuel tanks as far as half a mile from the blast site. Nasa satellites could reportedly see the blast from space and the fire was so intense that Afghan officials appealed to neighbouring Iran for help. The blast on the Iranian border in Western Afghanistan destroyed as much as $50 million worth of vehicles and goods, the local chamber of commerce said. “It's a huge catastrophe for the private sector,” said Younis Qazizada, a spokesman for the chamber. Health officials in the nearby city of Herat said only 17 people had been injured, but with the customs depot entirely incinerated, there were fears bodies would only be found later. The cause of the blast was unknown, officials said. “The devastation is much higher than we imagined,” said Mr Qazizada. “There's no infrastructure remaining at all.” Some estimates put the number of destroyed fuel tankers as high as 500. The blast site was still smouldering on Sunday. Electricity pylons had been knocked down by the force of the blast and the highway next to the depot was blocked by incinerated vehicles. Crowds looted many of the remaining lorries and on Sunday there were repeated bursts of gunfire as soldiers tried to keep order. Local traders blamed delays by customs officials for building a dangerous backlog of tankers are the border. Iranian state media said the country had sent several helicopters, 11 fire engines and 21 ambulances to the scene after requests for help from the local governor. Units of the Iranian Army's Ground Force were also sent to the border area and the Iranian police were drafted into rescue operations.

  • Biden administration has "deep concerns" about WHO's COVID-19 probe

    President Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said in a statement on Saturday that the administration is concerned by the World Health Organization's (WHO) probe into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. Why it matters: Sullivan said the administration fears the Chinese government may have intervened or altered the findings of the investigation.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeContext: On the first day of his administration, Biden acted to return the U.S. to the WHO. The Trump administration had started a withdrawal from the organization in July 2020.WHO teams last month conducted the investigation in Wuhan, China, where the virus first emerged. The investigation had been agreed to last May, but it was delayed after Chinese officials withheld authorization to allow the international team's scheduled visit. The delay drew a rare rebuke from WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.The WHO team concluded that it's "extremely unlikely" the virus came from a laboratory accident, and that it most likely jumped to humans via an intermediate species.“Our initial findings suggest that the introduction through an intermediary host species is the most likely pathway and one that will require more studies and more specific, targeted research,” said WHO scientist Peter Ben Embarek.What they're saying: "The mission of the World Health Organization (WHO) has never been more important, and we have deep respect for its experts and the work they are doing every day to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and advance global health and health security," Sullivan said in a statement."But re-engaging the WHO also means holding it to the highest standards. And at this critical moment, protecting the WHO’s credibility is a paramount priority." "We have deep concerns about the way in which the early findings of the COVID-19 investigation were communicated and questions about the process used to reach them.""It is imperative that this report be independent, with expert findings free from intervention or alteration by the Chinese government. To better understand this pandemic and prepare for the next one, China must make available its data from the earliest days of the outbreak."The big picture: Going forward, Sullivan said all countries, including China, should be more transparent in order to prevent health emergencies like the coronavirus pandemic and allow other countries to respond to them faster.The other side: The Chinese Embassy in Washington, D.C., said in a statement the U.S. has in recent years "severely undermined multilateral institutions, including the WHO, and gravely damaged international cooperation on COVID-19." So the U.S. should not be "pointing fingers at other countries" who've supported the WHO, the statement added.Editor's note: This article has been updated with comment from the Chinese Embassy.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • EU asks Hungary not to take opposition radio off air: letter

    The European Union's executive asked Hungary to "take urgent action" to let an opposition radio station continue broadcasting after it lost an appeal against the removal of its licence, according to a letter seen by Reuters. The EU this week expressed concern over media freedom in Hungary over the case of Klubradio, which has been broadcasting for 19 years and whose political and talk show guests often criticise government policies.

  • Trump’s impeachment attorney mocks reporter in whiny tone then walks out of interview

    Michael van der Veen accused the media of being ‘bloodthirsty’ during the interview with CBS anchor Lana Zak

  • Indian rescuers find 11 more bodies after glacier flooding

    Rescuers searching muck-filled ravines and valleys for survivors after the sudden collapse of a Himalayan glacier triggered massive flooding in northern India a week ago found 11 more bodies on Sunday, raising the death toll to 49. Krishan Kumar, a spokesperson for the National Disaster Response Force, said 155 people were still missing after a part of a glacier near Nanda Devi mountain broke off on Feb. 7, unleashing a devastating flood in the region in Uttarakhand state. Kumar said five bodies were found in a tunnel of a power project as rescuers cleared the debris and looked for any survivors.

  • The curious case of the fugitive drug 'kingpin' who outran his charges

    After three decades on the run, Howard Farley Jr. was arrested in Florida, where he had been hiding in plain sight.

  • Fort Worth, other school districts to go virtual only Tuesday due to ‘historic storm’

    Monday is a school holiday.

  • Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

    Israel plans to reopen restaurants around March 9 and restart tourism with Cyprus as part of a gradual return to normality thanks to a COVID-19 vaccination campaign, officials said on Sunday. With more than 41% of Israelis having received at least one shot of Pfizer Inc's vaccine, Israel has said it will partially reopen hotels and gyms on Feb. 23 to those fully inoculated or deemed immune after recovering from COVID-19. To gain entry, these beneficiaries would have to present a "Green Pass", displayed on a Health Ministry app linked to their medical files.

  • Tears on the Senate floor and anger in Mar-a-Lago: how Trump's impeachment trial played out

    Donald Trump has been found not guilty of inciting a mob to attack the US Capitol after the Democrats failed to gain enough Republican votes to impeach the former President following the shortest impeachment trial in American history. TUESDAY On Tuesday at just after midday on Capitol Hill - on the very floor where pro-Trump insurrectionists had ransacked the seat of democracy - the Democrat impeachment team opened their case. In front of a silent room of Senators they declared the former president was America's Founding Fathers' "worst nightmare come to life". It was the opening shot in a week of dramatic testimony, neer-seen-before video clips, tears of despair, and angry rebuttals. But before that: a vote on whether the trial should go ahead.

  • Myanmar rattled by army movements, apparent internet cutoff

    Sightings of armored personnel carriers in Myanmar’s biggest city and an internet shutdown raised political tensions late Sunday, after vast numbers of people around the country flouted orders against demonstrations to protest the military’s seizure of power. Public concern has already been heightened for the past few nights by what many charge is the military’s manipulation of criminals released from prison to carry out nighttime violence and stir up panic. Ambassadors from the United States and Canada and 12 European nations called on Myanmar's security forces to refrain from violence against those “protesting the overthrow of their legitimate government.”

  • Indian police arrest climate activist for supporting farmers

    An Indian climate activist has been arrested for circulating a document on social media that allegedly incited protesting farmers to turn violent last month, leaving one protester dead and about 400 police officers injured during clashes in the Indian capital, police said Sunday. Disha Ravi, 22, was arrested in the southern city of Bengaluru and appeared in a New Delhi court on Sunday, New Delhi police said in a statement. The court sent her to police custody for five days to help in an investigation "into the criminal conspiracy related to the Toolkit document” that allegedly incited the farmers on Jan. 26, India’s Republic Day, police said.

  • White House aide resigns after threatening reporter

    White House deputy press secretary T.J. Ducklo has resigned, the day after he was suspended for sending a sexist and profane threat to a journalist seeking to cover his relationship with another reporter.

  • US cold snap: Why is Texas seeing Arctic temperatures?

    Freezing temperatures have been recorded across the usually hot southern US state.

  • Turkey says militants executed 13, including soldiers, police, in Iraq

    Militants of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) have executed 13 kidnapped Turks, including military and police personnel, in a cave in northern Iraq, Turkish officials said on Sunday, amid a military operation against the group. Forty eight PKK militants were killed during the military operation, while three Turkish soldiers were killed and three wounded, Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said in a statement.

  • Ron Johnson, Mitt Romney reportedly got into a heated discussion after impeachment witness vote

    As the Senate floor transformed into a state of confusion following the surprising vote to hear from witnesses in former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) reportedly got into a heated discussion with his GOP colleague Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who along with four other Republicans joined Democrats in the 55-45 tally. “... They were going back and forth with Sullivan in the middle of them. I heard Johnson tell Romney ‘Blame you.’ Voices were definitely raised.” — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) February 13, 2021 Johnson, like most everyone else, was apparently under the assumption the vote would go the other way, setting up a quick end to the trial on Saturday. But Democrats became more interested in hearing from witnesses after more details about a call between Trump and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) in the middle of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot emerged. And shortly after the Senate convened on Saturday morning, Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), a House impeachment manager, said he and the other managers wanted to hear from Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler (R-Wash.), who described McCarthy's recounting of the call. Trump was and still is headed toward acquittal, as it remains unlikely enough Republicans will be swayed by witnesses to reach the two-thirds majority required for conviction. For instance, it was reported earlier Saturday that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who was at least publicly on the fence, had told colleagues in an email that he was prepared to vote to acquit. It doesn't seem like that will change, since his reasoning was based on the fact that Trump is already out of office rather than on anything about Trump's alleged role, or lack thereof, on Jan. 6. Other lawmakers are expected to move forward with the same rationale. More stories from theweek.comMurkowski delivers 'scorching' statement on voting to convict TrumpTrump is acquitted but the Senate convicts itself7 scathingly funny cartoons about Republicans' impeachment cowardice

  • 14 killed in highway crash in India; 4 critically injured

    A speeding minibus jumped a road divider and crashed into a truck on a highway in southern India early Sunday, killing 14 members of a family, police said. The only survivors in the bus, four children under the age of 12, were critically injured, said police officer Fakirappa, who uses one name. The family was heading to Ajmer on a Muslim pilgrimage in western India, he said.

  • Russians show Valentine's Day support for Navalny with candle-lit vigils

    Supporters of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny held candle-lit gatherings in residential courtyards across Russia on Sunday despite warnings that they could be arrested. Navalny's allies have declared a moratorium on street rallies until the spring after police detained thousands of people in the past few weeks at protests against the opposition politician's arrest and imprisonment. People on social media posted pictures of themselves holding candles or phones with flickering flashlights across Russia, including in the Eastern Siberia city of Irkutsk, Yekaterinburg in the Urals mountains and Novosibirsk in Western Siberia.

  • Serbia donates Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to North Macedonia

    Serbia on Sunday donated a first batch of 8,000 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to North Macedonia, which is yet to deliver its first jabs. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and North Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev attended a border checkpoint handover ceremony of the shipment, praising friendship between the two neighboring Balkan states. Serbia, a country of 7 million, has so far vaccinated some 600,000 people, mainly with the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine and Russian Sputnik V, and to a lesser extent with the Pfizer jab.