Calculating The Fair Value Of Abéo SA (EPA:ABEO)

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Abéo SA (EPA:ABEO) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step by step through the calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €8.50m €11.4m €14.2m €16.2m €17.9m €19.2m €20.3m €21.1m €21.7m €22.2m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 14.32% Est @ 10.24% Est @ 7.39% Est @ 5.39% Est @ 3.99% Est @ 3.02% Est @ 2.33% Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 9.5% €7.8 €9.5 €10.8 €11.3 €11.4 €11.2 €10.8 €10.2 €9.6 €9.0

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €101m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 0.7%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 9.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2019 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €22m× (1 + 0.7%) ÷ 9.5%– 0.7%) = €256m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €256m÷ ( 1 + 9.5%)10= €104m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is €205m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of €23.1, the company appears about fair value at a 15% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Abéo as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.312. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.