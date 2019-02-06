Calculating The Fair Value Of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

I am going to run you through how I calculated the intrinsic value of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today’s value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. If you are reading this and its not February 2019 then I highly recommend you check out the latest calculation for Acadia Healthcare Company by following the link below.

Check out our latest analysis for Acadia Healthcare Company

What’s the value?

I use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of varying growth rates for the company’s cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a more stable growth phase. To start off with we need to estimate the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount this to its value today and sum up the total to get the present value of these cash flows.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF ($, Millions) $181.80 $264.77 $235.62 $285.09 $339.62 Source Analyst x7 Analyst x4 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Analyst x2 Present Value Discounted @ 14.2% $159.19 $203.01 $158.19 $167.59 $174.82

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= US$863m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business’s cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 2.7%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 14.2%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2023 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$340m × (1 + 2.7%) ÷ (14.2% – 2.7%) = US$3.0b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = US$3.0b ÷ ( 1 + 14.2%)5 = US$1.6b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is US$2.4b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) or ADR then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of $27.51. Relative to the current share price of $27.79, the stock is fair value, maybe slightly overvalued and not available at a discount at this time.

NASDAQGS:ACHC Intrinsic Value Export February 6th 19 More

Important assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at Acadia Healthcare Company as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 14.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.578. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. For ACHC, there are three relevant aspects you should look at: