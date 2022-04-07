Calculating The Fair Value Of Accordant Group Limited (NZSE:AGL)

Does the April share price for Accordant Group Limited (NZSE:AGL) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. We will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model on this occasion. There's really not all that much to it, even though it might appear quite complex.

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Levered FCF (NZ$, Millions) NZ$3.93m NZ$3.63m NZ$3.46m NZ$3.37m NZ$3.33m NZ$3.32m NZ$3.33m NZ$3.36m NZ$3.41m NZ$3.46m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -11.64% Est @ -7.54% Est @ -4.66% Est @ -2.65% Est @ -1.24% Est @ -0.26% Est @ 0.43% Est @ 0.91% Est @ 1.25% Est @ 1.49% Present Value (NZ$, Millions) Discounted @ 6.4% NZ$3.7 NZ$3.2 NZ$2.9 NZ$2.6 NZ$2.4 NZ$2.3 NZ$2.2 NZ$2.0 NZ$1.9 NZ$1.9

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = NZ$25m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 2.0%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.4%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = NZ$3.5m× (1 + 2.0%) ÷ (6.4%– 2.0%) = NZ$80m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= NZ$80m÷ ( 1 + 6.4%)10= NZ$43m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is NZ$68m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of NZ$2.1, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Accordant Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.4%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.036. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. DCF models are not the be-all and end-all of investment valuation. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For Accordant Group, there are three pertinent aspects you should look at:

