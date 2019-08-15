Calculating The Fair Value Of Amara Holdings Limited (SGX:A34)

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Amara Holdings Limited (SGX:A34) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Is Amara Holdings fairly valued?

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (SGD, Millions) SGD10.1m SGD15.4m SGD21.3m SGD27.1m SGD32.5m SGD37.2m SGD41.2m SGD44.6m SGD47.5m SGD50.0m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 75.01% Est @ 53.2% Est @ 37.93% Est @ 27.24% Est @ 19.76% Est @ 14.52% Est @ 10.86% Est @ 8.29% Est @ 6.49% Est @ 5.24% Present Value (SGD, Millions) Discounted @ 11.99% SGD9.0 SGD12.3 SGD15.2 SGD17.2 SGD18.4 SGD18.8 SGD18.7 SGD18.0 SGD17.2 SGD16.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= SGD160.9m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 10-year government bond rate (2.3%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 12%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = S$50m × (1 + 2.3%) ÷ (12% – 2.3%) = S$528m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)10 = SGDS$528m ÷ ( 1 + 12%)10 = SGD170.23m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is SGD331.16m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. This results in an intrinsic value estimate of SGD0.58. Relative to the current share price of SGD0.47, the company appears about fair value at a 18% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

Important assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Amara Holdings as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.625. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.