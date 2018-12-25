Calculating The Fair Value Of BASF SE (FRA:BAS)

In this article I am going to calculate the intrinsic value of BASF SE (FRA:BAS) by estimating the company’s future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This is done using the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model. Please also note that this article was written in December 2018 so be sure check out the updated calculation by following the link below.

Step by step through the calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second ‘steady growth’ period. To begin with we have to get estimates of the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount the sum of these cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €4.86k €4.64k €5.10k €5.18k €4.93k Source Analyst x11 Analyst x11 Analyst x5 Analyst x4 Est @ -4.77% Present Value Discounted @ 9.48% €4.44k €3.87k €3.89k €3.60k €3.13k

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= €19b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 5-year period we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of the GDP. In this case I have used the 10-year government bond rate (0.5%). In the same way as with the 5-year ‘growth’ period, we discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 9.5%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2022 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €4.9b × (1 + 0.5%) ÷ (9.5% – 0.5%) = €55b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = €55b ÷ ( 1 + 9.5%)5 = €35b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is €54b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) or ADR then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of €59.03. Relative to the current share price of €60.5, the stock is fair value, maybe slightly overvalued and not available at a discount at this time.

Important assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at BASF as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 9.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.945. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

