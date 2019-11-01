Calculating The Fair Value Of Bhagyanagar Properties Limited (NSE:BHAGYAPROP)

In this article we are going to estimate the intrinsic value of Bhagyanagar Properties Limited (NSE:BHAGYAPROP) by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

View our latest analysis for Bhagyanagar Properties

Is Bhagyanagar Properties fairly valued?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (₹, Millions) ₹61.8m ₹64.7m ₹68.4m ₹72.6m ₹77.4m ₹82.8m ₹88.6m ₹95.0m ₹102.0m ₹109.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 3.61% Est @ 4.79% Est @ 5.62% Est @ 6.2% Est @ 6.6% Est @ 6.89% Est @ 7.09% Est @ 7.23% Est @ 7.32% Est @ 7.39% Present Value (₹, Millions) Discounted @ 17% ₹52.9 ₹47.5 ₹43.0 ₹39.1 ₹35.7 ₹32.7 ₹30.0 ₹27.6 ₹25.3 ₹23.3

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = ₹357m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 10-year government bond rate (7.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 17%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2019 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = ₹110m× (1 + 7.6%) ÷ 17%– 7.6%) = ₹1.3b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= ₹1.3b÷ ( 1 + 17%)10= ₹273m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is ₹630m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of ₹20.9, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

NSEI:BHAGYAPROP Intrinsic value, November 1st 2019 More

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Bhagyanagar Properties as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 17%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.067. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.