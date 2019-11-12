Calculating The Fair Value Of Boliden AB (publ) (STO:BOL)

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Boliden AB (publ) (STO:BOL) as an investment opportunity by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

What's the estimated valuation?

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (SEK, Millions) kr5.07b kr5.78b kr5.27b kr4.96b kr4.76b kr4.63b kr4.55b kr4.50b kr4.47b kr4.46b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x9 Analyst x8 Analyst x3 Est @ -5.88% Est @ -3.99% Est @ -2.66% Est @ -1.73% Est @ -1.08% Est @ -0.63% Est @ -0.31% Present Value (SEK, Millions) Discounted @ 7.5% kr4.7k kr5.0k kr4.2k kr3.7k kr3.3k kr3.0k kr2.8k kr2.5k kr2.3k kr2.2k

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = kr34b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 0.4%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 7.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2019 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = kr4.5b× (1 + 0.4%) ÷ 7.5%– 0.4%) = kr64b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= kr64b÷ ( 1 + 7.5%)10= kr31b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is kr65b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of kr268, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Boliden as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 7.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.178. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.