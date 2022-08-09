Calculating The Fair Value Of CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA)

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. One way to achieve this is by employing the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

We would caution that there are many ways of valuing a company and, like the DCF, each technique has advantages and disadvantages in certain scenarios. For those who are keen learners of equity analysis, the Simply Wall St analysis model here may be something of interest to you.

The Calculation

We are going to use a two-stage DCF model, which, as the name states, takes into account two stages of growth. The first stage is generally a higher growth period which levels off heading towards the terminal value, captured in the second 'steady growth' period. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$7.68m CA$6.37m CA$5.64m CA$5.22m CA$4.97m CA$4.83m CA$4.75m CA$4.73m CA$4.73m CA$4.76m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ -25.02% Est @ -17.03% Est @ -11.43% Est @ -7.51% Est @ -4.77% Est @ -2.85% Est @ -1.51% Est @ -0.56% Est @ 0.09% Est @ 0.55% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 10% CA$7.0 CA$5.3 CA$4.2 CA$3.5 CA$3.1 CA$2.7 CA$2.4 CA$2.2 CA$2.0 CA$1.8

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$34m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 10%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$4.8m× (1 + 1.6%) ÷ (10%– 1.6%) = CA$57m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$57m÷ ( 1 + 10%)10= CA$22m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CA$56m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$0.7, the company appears about fair value at a 19% discount to where the stock price trades currently. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

dcf

The Assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at CIBT Education Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 10%, which is based on a levered beta of 2.000. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Although the valuation of a company is important, it shouldn't be the only metric you look at when researching a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. For CIBT Education Group, we've put together three fundamental factors you should further examine:

Risks: For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for CIBT Education Group (2 are concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here. Management:Have insiders been ramping up their shares to take advantage of the market's sentiment for MBA's future outlook? Check out our management and board analysis with insights on CEO compensation and governance factors. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

