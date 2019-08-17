Calculating The Fair Value Of D&G Technology Holding Company Limited (HKG:1301)

Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of D&G Technology Holding Company Limited (HKG:1301) by taking the foreast future cash flows of the company and discounting them back to today's value. I will be using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The method

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (CN¥, Millions) CN¥26.0m CN¥33.0m CN¥39.5m CN¥45.1m CN¥49.9m CN¥53.9m CN¥57.2m CN¥60.0m CN¥62.5m CN¥64.6m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 37.78% Est @ 27.05% Est @ 19.54% Est @ 14.28% Est @ 10.59% Est @ 8.02% Est @ 6.21% Est @ 4.95% Est @ 4.07% Est @ 3.45% Present Value (CN¥, Millions) Discounted @ 9.11% CN¥23.8 CN¥27.7 CN¥30.4 CN¥31.8 CN¥32.2 CN¥31.9 CN¥31.1 CN¥29.9 CN¥28.5 CN¥27.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= CN¥294.3m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 10-year government bond rate (2%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.1%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CN¥65m × (1 + 2%) ÷ (9.1% – 2%) = CN¥927m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)10 = CN¥CN¥927m ÷ ( 1 + 9.1%)10 = CN¥387.46m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CN¥681.76m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. This results in an intrinsic value estimate in the company’s reported currency of CN¥1.1. However, 1301’s primary listing is in Hong Kong, and 1 share of 1301 in CNY represents 1.115 ( CNY/ HKD) share of SEHK:1301, so the intrinsic value per share in HKD is HK$1.22. Compared to the current share price of HK$1.32, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. The assumptions in any calculation have a big impact on the valuation, so it is better to view this as a rough estimate, not precise down to the last cent.

Important assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at D&G Technology Holding as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.069. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.