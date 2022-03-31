Calculating The Fair Value Of Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG)

Does the March share price for Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. This will be done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Step by step through the calculation

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Levered FCF (A$, Millions) AU$18.8m AU$76.2m AU$92.3m AU$105.1m AU$124.5m AU$138.6m AU$150.5m AU$160.3m AU$168.4m AU$175.3m Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x6 Analyst x6 Analyst x5 Analyst x3 Analyst x2 Est @ 11.41% Est @ 8.52% Est @ 6.51% Est @ 5.1% Est @ 4.11% Present Value (A$, Millions) Discounted @ 6.6% AU$17.7 AU$67.1 AU$76.2 AU$81.4 AU$90.4 AU$94.5 AU$96.2 AU$96.1 AU$94.8 AU$92.5

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = AU$806m

We now need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all the future cash flows after this ten year period. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.8%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.6%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = AU$175m× (1 + 1.8%) ÷ (6.6%– 1.8%) = AU$3.7b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= AU$3.7b÷ ( 1 + 6.6%)10= AU$2.0b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is AU$2.8b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of AU$4.0, the company appears about fair value at a 14% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

The assumptions

We would point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. You don't have to agree with these inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Domain Holdings Australia as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.6%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.132. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Domain Holdings Australia, we've compiled three essential factors you should look at:

