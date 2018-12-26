Calculating The Fair Value Of Dometic Group AB (publ) (STO:DOM)

Does the December share price for Dometic Group AB (publ) (STO:DOM) reflect it’s really worth? Today, I will calculate the stock’s intrinsic value by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today’s value. This is done using the discounted cash flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. If you are reading this and its not December 2018 then I highly recommend you check out the latest calculation for Dometic Group by following the link below.

What’s the value?

I’m using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company’s growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have perpetual stable growth rate. To begin with we have to get estimates of the next five years of cash flows. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. I then discount the sum of these cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (SEK, Millions) SEK1.93k SEK2.20k SEK2.54k SEK2.94k SEK3.40k Source Analyst x5 Analyst x5 Est @ 15.63% Est @ 15.63% Est @ 15.63% Present Value Discounted @ 15.23% SEK1.68k SEK1.66k SEK1.66k SEK1.67k SEK1.67k

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= kr8.3b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business’s cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 0.7%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 15.2%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2022 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = kr3.4b × (1 + 0.7%) ÷ (15.2% – 0.7%) = kr24b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = kr24b ÷ ( 1 + 15.2%)5 = kr12b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the cash flows, which in this case is kr20b. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) or ADR then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of SEK67.36. Relative to the current share price of SEK54.05, the stock is about right, perhaps slightly undervalued at a 20% discount to what it is available for right now.

Important assumptions

I’d like to point out that the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate and of course the actual cash flows. If you don’t agree with my result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. Because we are looking at Dometic Group as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 15.2%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.561. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

