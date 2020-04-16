Calculating The Fair Value Of Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S.A. (ATH:ELHA)

How far off is Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry S.A. (ATH:ELHA) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take a look at whether the stock is fairly priced by projecting its future cash flows and then discounting them to today's value. I will use the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. It may sound complicated, but actually it is quite simple!
We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.
What's the estimated valuation?
We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To start off with, we need to estimate the next ten years of cash flows. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|2026
|2027
|2028
|2029
|Levered FCF (€, Millions)
|€54.0m
|€66.0m
|€74.9m
|€82.4m
|€88.6m
|€93.8m
|€98.2m
|€102.0m
|€105.4m
|€108.4m
|Growth Rate Estimate Source
|Analyst x1
|Analyst x1
|Est @ 13.46%
|Est @ 10%
|Est @ 7.58%
|Est @ 5.88%
|Est @ 4.69%
|Est @ 3.86%
|Est @ 3.28%
|Est @ 2.87%
|Present Value (€, Millions) Discounted @ 21%
|€44.6
|€45.1
|€42.3
|€38.5
|€34.2
|€30.0
|€25.9
|€22.3
|€19.0
|€16.2
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = €318m
After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 10-year government bond rate (1.9%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 21%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €108m× (1 + 1.9%) ÷ 21%– 1.9%) = €580m
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= €580m÷ ( 1 + 21%)10= €87m
The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next ten years plus the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is €405m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of €1.2, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.
The assumptions
The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 21%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.391. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
Next Steps:
Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it shouldn’t be the only metric you look at when researching a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Elvalhalcor Hellenic Copper and Aluminium Industry, There are three relevant aspects you should further examine:
