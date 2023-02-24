Calculating The Fair Value Of Farlim Group (Malaysia) Bhd. (KLSE:FARLIM)
Key Insights
The projected fair value for Farlim Group (Malaysia) Bhd is RM0.25 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity
Current share price of RM0.22 suggests Farlim Group (Malaysia) Bhd is potentially trading close to its fair value
The average premium for Farlim Group (Malaysia) Bhd's competitorsis currently 84%
Does the February share price for Farlim Group (Malaysia) Bhd. (KLSE:FARLIM) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will estimate the stock's intrinsic value by estimating the company's future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. Our analysis will employ the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Before you think you won't be able to understand it, just read on! It's actually much less complex than you'd imagine.
We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.
The Calculation
We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.
Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:
10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate
2023
2024
2025
2026
2027
2028
2029
2030
2031
2032
Levered FCF (MYR, Millions)
RM3.14m
RM3.26m
RM3.38m
RM3.51m
RM3.63m
RM3.77m
RM3.90m
RM4.04m
RM4.19m
RM4.34m
Growth Rate Estimate Source
Est @ 3.82%
Est @ 3.74%
Est @ 3.69%
Est @ 3.65%
Est @ 3.63%
Est @ 3.61%
Est @ 3.60%
Est @ 3.59%
Est @ 3.58%
Est @ 3.58%
Present Value (MYR, Millions) Discounted @ 12%
RM2.8
RM2.6
RM2.4
RM2.3
RM2.1
RM1.9
RM1.8
RM1.7
RM1.5
RM1.4
("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)
Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = RM21m
After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 3.6%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 12%.
Terminal Value (TV)= FCF2032 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = RM4.3m× (1 + 3.6%) ÷ (12%– 3.6%) = RM55m
Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= RM55m÷ ( 1 + 12%)10= RM18m
The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is RM39m. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of RM0.2, the company appears about fair value at a 13% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.
Important Assumptions
Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Farlim Group (Malaysia) Bhd as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 12%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.017. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.
Looking Ahead:
Although the valuation of a company is important, it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Preferably you'd apply different cases and assumptions and see how they would impact the company's valuation. For example, changes in the company's cost of equity or the risk free rate can significantly impact the valuation. For Farlim Group (Malaysia) Bhd, we've put together three relevant elements you should further examine:
PS. Simply Wall St updates its DCF calculation for every Malaysian stock every day, so if you want to find the intrinsic value of any other stock just search here.
