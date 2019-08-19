Calculating The Fair Value Of Gandhi Special Tubes Limited (NSE:GANDHITUBE)

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Gandhi Special Tubes Limited (NSE:GANDHITUBE) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model. Don't get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward.

Remember though, that there are many ways to estimate a company's value, and a DCF is just one method. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching the numbers

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. To begin with, we have to get estimates of the next ten years of cash flows. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, so we discount the value of these future cash flows to their estimated value in today's dollars:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 Levered FCF (₹, Millions) ₹317.1m ₹337.8m ₹361.0m ₹386.5m ₹414.3m ₹444.6m ₹477.4m ₹512.9m ₹551.2m ₹592.5m Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 6.12% Est @ 6.55% Est @ 6.85% Est @ 7.06% Est @ 7.21% Est @ 7.31% Est @ 7.38% Est @ 7.43% Est @ 7.47% Est @ 7.49% Present Value (₹, Millions) Discounted @ 16.03% ₹273.3 ₹250.9 ₹231.1 ₹213.2 ₹197.0 ₹182.2 ₹168.6 ₹156.1 ₹144.6 ₹134.0

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= ₹2.0b

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the intial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 10-year government bond rate (7.6%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 16%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2029 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = ₹593m × (1 + 7.6%) ÷ (16% – 7.6%) = ₹7.5b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)10 = ₹₹7.5b ÷ ( 1 + 16%)10 = ₹1.70b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is ₹3.65b. To get the intrinsic value per share, we divide this by the total number of shares outstanding. This results in an intrinsic value estimate of ₹265.14. Compared to the current share price of ₹312.1, the company appears around fair value at the time of writing. Remember though, that this is just an approximate valuation, and like any complex formula - garbage in, garbage out.

The assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. Part of investing is coming up with your own evaluation of a company's future performance, so try the calculation yourself and check your own assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Gandhi Special Tubes as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 16%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.986. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.