Calculating The Fair Value Of Gentor Resources Inc. (CVE:GNT)

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Gentor Resources Inc. (CVE:GNT) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to today's value. We will take advantage of the Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model for this purpose. Believe it or not, it's not too difficult to follow, as you'll see from our example!

We generally believe that a company's value is the present value of all of the cash it will generate in the future. However, a DCF is just one valuation metric among many, and it is not without flaws. Anyone interested in learning a bit more about intrinsic value should have a read of the Simply Wall St analysis model.

The calculation

We're using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company's growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have a stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Seeing as no analyst estimates of free cash flow are available to us, we have extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the company's last reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

A DCF is all about the idea that a dollar in the future is less valuable than a dollar today, and so the sum of these future cash flows is then discounted to today's value:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) estimate

2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 Levered FCF ($, Millions) US$78.2k US$106.3k US$133.5k US$158.0k US$179.0k US$196.6k US$210.9k US$222.7k US$232.4k US$240.6k Growth Rate Estimate Source Est @ 50.64% Est @ 35.91% Est @ 25.6% Est @ 18.38% Est @ 13.32% Est @ 9.78% Est @ 7.31% Est @ 5.57% Est @ 4.36% Est @ 3.51% Present Value ($, Millions) Discounted @ 6.5% US$0.07 US$0.09 US$0.1 US$0.1 US$0.1 US$0.1 US$0.1 US$0.1 US$0.1 US$0.1

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = US$1.0m

After calculating the present value of future cash flows in the initial 10-year period, we need to calculate the Terminal Value, which accounts for all future cash flows beyond the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at a future annual growth rate equal to the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield of 1.5%. We discount the terminal cash flows to today's value at a cost of equity of 6.5%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2031 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = US$241k× (1 + 1.5%) ÷ (6.5%– 1.5%) = US$5.0m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= US$5.0m÷ ( 1 + 6.5%)10= US$2.6m

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is US$3.6m. In the final step we divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Relative to the current share price of CA$0.1, the company appears about fair value at a 7.2% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

dcf

Important assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at Gentor Resources as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 6.5%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.045. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Looking Ahead:

Valuation is only one side of the coin in terms of building your investment thesis, and it is only one of many factors that you need to assess for a company. The DCF model is not a perfect stock valuation tool. Instead the best use for a DCF model is to test certain assumptions and theories to see if they would lead to the company being undervalued or overvalued. If a company grows at a different rate, or if its cost of equity or risk free rate changes sharply, the output can look very different. For Gentor Resources, we've compiled three additional aspects you should look at:

